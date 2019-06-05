CROWN POINT — A Gary woman pleaded guilty Monday to a reduced charge in her boyfriend's stabbing death in 2016.
Cynequia L. Glover, 29, faces 10 to 30 years in prison if Lake Criminal Court Judge Clarence Murray accepts her guilty plea to voluntary manslaughter.
Murray set Glover's sentencing hearing for July 18.
Glover was charged with murder in October 2016 after her boyfriend, Dan Lamarr Hardy, 25, was fatally stabbed Oct. 8, 2016, in an apartment in the 2000 block of West Fifth Avenue, court records say.
A witness told investigators that Glover was upset because Hardy was talking with a female friend and "Glover began to swing at and bite Hardy," records say.
Hardy’s brother, who was babysitting Glover’s four children, said Glover swung a fire extinguisher at Hardy’s head. Although he didn’t see the stabbing, he told police he heard a noise and his brother say “Oh, you stabbed me,” and Glover respond “Yes, I did," records say.
Hardy was taken by ambulance to Methodist Hospitals Northlake Campus with stab wounds to his abdomen. He died later that morning.