Woman raped, child molested during Hammond home invasion

CROWN POINT — A Chicago man was being held Friday on charges he and another man raped a woman and molested a 12-year-old girl during a home invasion Nov. 13 in Hammond.

Garrett Whittenburg, 38, and an unidentified second man were accused of placing a ski mask over the woman's head and blindfolding the girl before sexually assaulting them.

Whittenburg has not yet had an initial appearance in Lake Criminal Court on felony charges of rape, child molesting, armed robbery, criminal confinement and burglary, online records showed.

The woman told police she was in her Hammond living room and the girl was asleep on a couch when a male relative arrived looking for "something to drink," records state.

Five minutes after the relative arrived, a man wearing a mask and gloves walked through the front door with a gun, according to court documents.

The relative told police he recognized Whittenburg, his friend of 20 years, despite the mask. A second man walked in the front door behind Whittenburg, the man said.

Whittenburg allegedly told the relative to tie up the 12-year-old. When the relative didn't act, the second man took the relative to another room and tied his hands behind his back, records state.