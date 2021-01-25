Woman released from prison after robbery verdict overturned

Authorities arrested the trio the following year.

Beck pleaded guilty Nov. 19, 2018, and agreed to testify as a government witness against Banks and Caffey. He is serving a 96-month sentence at a federal prison in Florida.

Banks and Caffey pleaded not guilty and went to trial in January 2019.

Jurors heard five days of evidence and legal argument before going into four hours of deliberation.

Once the jury returned guilty verdicts against Banks and Caffey, U.S. District Court Judge Theresa Springmann, who presided over the trial, polled the jury, asked each one if their verdict was unanimous.

One of them replied he was "forced into (it)."

When the judge questioned the juror twice again whether he found Banks guilty, he replied, “I suppose so,” and, “I don’t know how to answer that.”

The judge ordered jurors to immediately return to the jury room — 9:06 p.m. that night — and resume deliberations.

They returned after only 29 more minutes with all jurors finding Banks guilty.