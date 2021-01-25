Woman released from prison after robbery verdict overturned

HAMMOND — A federal judge has freed from prison a Merrillville woman who successfully appealed her 2019 robbery conviction.
Federal prison officials released 40-year-old Tanisha Banks last weekend.
The 7th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals in Chicago ruled late last week that Banks was denied a fair trial because one of the jurors was impermissibly coerced — by his fellow jurors — into finding her guilty.
That ruling vacates her conviction and a 90-month sentence she had begun serving last fall. She is scheduled to be retried in the near future.
Three years ago, a federal grand jury indicted Banks, her 29-year-old boyfriend, James Caffey, of Merrillville, and 30-year-old Leeroy H. Beck, of Gary, of conspiring Aug. 3, 2017, to rob a Tolleston Station post office employee at 2407 W. 11th Ave. in Gary.
The U.S. attorney’s office alleged Banks, who was a mail clerk there, and her boyfriend hatched the robbery scheme and recruited Beck to commit the crime.
Prosecutors said Banks provided Beck information about the post office’s layout and closing procedures, as well as showing Beck how to avoid detection on neighboring businesses' surveillance cameras.
A masked Beck jumped from behind a dumpster, held the gun on a postal worker carrying money, forced her and a second worker into a restroom, at gunpoint, and fled with $5,595.
Authorities arrested the trio the following year.
Beck pleaded guilty Nov. 19, 2018, and agreed to testify as a government witness against Banks and Caffey. He is serving a 96-month sentence at a federal prison in Florida.
Banks and Caffey pleaded not guilty and went to trial in January 2019.
Jurors heard five days of evidence and legal argument before going into four hours of deliberation.
Once the jury returned guilty verdicts against Banks and Caffey, U.S. District Court Judge Theresa Springmann, who presided over the trial, polled the jury, asked each one if their verdict was unanimous.
One of them replied he was "forced into (it)."
When the judge questioned the juror twice again whether he found Banks guilty, he replied, “I suppose so,” and, “I don’t know how to answer that.”
The judge ordered jurors to immediately return to the jury room — 9:06 p.m. that night — and resume deliberations.
They returned after only 29 more minutes with all jurors finding Banks guilty.
Her defense attorney appealed the verdict and a panel of three appeals court judges in Chicago agreed with the defense that Banks shouldn’t have been found guilty under those circumstances.
The appeals judges said the dissenting juror’s troubling responses to the judge, the lateness of the hour and the extreme brevity of the jury’s renewed deliberations — indicated an unacceptably coercive atmosphere.
No new trial date for Banks has been scheduled yet.
Caffey’s robbery conviction currently remains in place. He is serving a 90-month sentence.