Woman rescued from burning home in Calumet City, officials say
Woman rescued from burning home in Calumet City, officials say

A Calumet City Fire Department ambulance responds to a call. 

 Joe Ruffalo, file, The Times

CALUMET CITY — First responders rescued a woman from the second story of a burning home Wednesday afternoon. 

Firefighters responded 5 p.m. to a residential fire in the 500 block of Escanaba Avenue in Calumet City, according to the Calumet City Fire Department.

When they arrived, crews found heavy flames coming through the lower roof of a home.  

An elderly man, who was outside, told firefighters his wife was still inside the burning home.

Firefighters rescued her from the second-floor landing and performed CPR on the woman in the front yard. Calumet City paramedics took her to Franciscan Health hospital in Hammond for medical attention. Her condition was unknown Wednesday night. 

Crews continued to battle the blaze, which was contained to the kitchen and living room area, firefighters said. Smoke damage permeated throughout the home. 

Firefighters from Dolton, Lansing, South Holland, Thornton, Glenwood and Homewood assisted Calumet City Fire Department. 

Illinois State Fire Marshal is conducting an ongoing investigation into the fire's cause. 

