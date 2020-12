Woman rescued from car fire; section of I-80 closed near wreck, police say

LAKE STATION — A woman was rescued from a fiery crash on Interstate 80 Thursday evening.

Around 6 p.m. police were called to a crash with entrapment on I-80 westbound lanes at the 15.2-mile marker by the Ripley exit in Lake Station, said Indiana State Police Cpl. Kim Zelnis.

First responders found a vehicle on fire with a woman stuck inside. The woman was extricated from the vehicle and taken to a hospital. Her current condition is unknown.

It was reported the vehicle came off a ramp and drove off the road, police said.

At this time, it is unknown if there were any other injuries or vehicles involved in the crash.

As of 6:30 p.m. all westbound lanes the area of the wreck were closed and the car fire was extinguished. After the crash is cleared from the roadway, salt trucks will go through the area that was doused with water to ensure slick spots are eliminated.

