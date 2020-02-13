Woman responsible for fatal DUI crash again facing drug allegations

VALPARAISO — Nearly 12 years after driving drunk and causing the death of her close friend and then going on to face numerous drug-related probation violations and new criminal filings, Alysha Ramos is back in custody on allegations of testing positive for an illegal substance.

The 29-year-old Valparaiso resident will have her probation revoked and be sentenced to serve just more than five years behind bars if the county's adult probation department has its way.

Ramos is to be brought over from the Porter County Jail Friday morning to make an appearance on the new allegations before Porter Superior Court Judge Jeffrey Clymer.

Clymer had sentenced Ramos just more than a month ago on drug-related charges stemming back to October 2018. She was accused in that case of allowing illegal drugs to be sold in the presence of her 6-year-old child, in addition to various heroin and marijuana charges.

Ramos was given 1,868 days of probation after pleading guilty to felony counts of neglect of a dependent and possession of a hypodermic needle.

She is now accused of violating the probation from that case by testing positive for an illegal substance on Jan. 24, according to court records. She is also allegedly behind in paying probation user fees and clerk costs.

