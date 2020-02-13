Woman responsible for fatal DUI crash again facing drug allegations

VALPARAISO — Nearly 12 years after driving drunk and causing the death of her close friend and then going on to face numerous drug-related probation violations and new criminal filings, Alysha Ramos is back in custody on allegations of testing positive for an illegal substance.
The 29-year-old Valparaiso resident will have her probation revoked and be sentenced to serve just more than five years behind bars if the county's adult probation department has its way.
6-year-old testing positive for heroin, meth, cocaine doesn't stop judge from reducing Portage mom's bond
Ramos is to be brought over from the Porter County Jail Friday morning to make an appearance on the new allegations before Porter Superior Court Judge Jeffrey Clymer.
Clymer had sentenced Ramos just more than a month ago on drug-related charges stemming back to October 2018. She was accused in that case of allowing illegal drugs to be sold in the presence of her 6-year-old child, in addition to various heroin and marijuana charges.
Ramos was given 1,868 days of probation after pleading guilty to felony counts of neglect of a dependent and possession of a hypodermic needle.
She is now accused of violating the probation from that case by testing positive for an illegal substance on Jan. 24, according to court records. She is also allegedly behind in paying probation user fees and clerk costs.
Ramos had previously violated her probation from her friend's death three times by using drugs.
She was sent to a local residential treatment facility following the first violation in 2009 and then released from probation unsatisfactorily in 2015 following the third violation rather than being sent to prison.
"I think we've done about everything we can do," then-Porter Superior Court Judge Bill Alexa said in 2015. "Only you can change your future. I hope you do."
The initial accident in question occurred June 1, 2008, in Pine Township as then-17-year-old Ramos was driving and looked down to close her phone, police said. Her passenger, 17-year-old Alisha Purnick, yelled for her to pay attention before the vehicle left the roadway and crashed.
Purnick died a few days later and police said Ramos had a blood-alcohol content level twice the legal limit at the time of the crash.
Alexa sentenced Ramos in August 2009 to two years of home detention and 57 months of probation after she pleaded guilty in the crash.
Clymer now serves in the post once held by Alexa.