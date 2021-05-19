Woman rolls vehicle during chase sparked by reckless driving, police say

GARY — After leading an interstate chase, a woman wrecked her vehicle in a rollover crash, causing police to have to roll the vehicle back onto its wheels to make the arrest, police said.
A 41-year-old Hammond woman was arrested and will face multiple criminal charges, according to the Lake County Sheriff's Department.
At 11:32 p.m. Tuesday Lake County sheriff's officers saw a Honda disregard a stop sign at Ridge Road and Harrison Street in Gary.
When police tried to pull the Honda over the driver fled, blowing through several stop signs and red lights, police said. The pursuit continued onto westbound Interstate 80/94 and the driver changed lanes several times without using a turn signal and cutting off other vehicles, causing traffic hazards.
The Honda exited at the Indianapolis Boulevard ramp entrance, driving the wrong way, police said.
The chase then headed westbound on 175th Street, going through another stop light. The driver later tried to get back onto I-80/94 at Calumet Avenue but instead she spun out, hit a curb and rolled her vehicle onto the passenger side.
Officers surrounded her vehicle and had to push the Honda back onto its wheels to remove the woman from the car, police said. Police called an ambulance and she was checked out at Munster Community Hospital with no serious injuries.
The woman was then booked into Lake County Jail and her identity will be released pending criminal charges, which will include reckless driving and having no valid license. She will also face several traffic violations including disregarding traffic signals, speeding and failure to use a turn signal.