Woman rolls vehicle during chase sparked by reckless driving, police say

GARY — After leading an interstate chase, a woman wrecked her vehicle in a rollover crash, causing police to have to roll the vehicle back onto its wheels to make the arrest, police said.

A 41-year-old Hammond woman was arrested and will face multiple criminal charges, according to the Lake County Sheriff's Department.

At 11:32 p.m. Tuesday Lake County sheriff's officers saw a Honda disregard a stop sign at Ridge Road and Harrison Street in Gary.

When police tried to pull the Honda over the driver fled, blowing through several stop signs and red lights, police said. The pursuit continued onto westbound Interstate 80/94 and the driver changed lanes several times without using a turn signal and cutting off other vehicles, causing traffic hazards.

The Honda exited at the Indianapolis Boulevard ramp entrance, driving the wrong way, police said.

The chase then headed westbound on 175th Street, going through another stop light. The driver later tried to get back onto I-80/94 at Calumet Avenue but instead she spun out, hit a curb and rolled her vehicle onto the passenger side.