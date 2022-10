Woman says she was sexually assaulted after accepting ride Wednesday evening, Region cops say

HIGHLAND — A woman, who accepted a ride from a man Wednesday evening, says she was later sexually assaulted, the Highland Police Department is reporting.

The woman said she was walking in the area of Lincoln Street and Waymond Avenue around 6 p.m. Wednesday when a Black man in his late 20s with a short beard offered her a ride, police said.

The woman reportedly told police she accepted a ride and the pair went to a local apartment where the woman said she was sexually assaulted.

There is no description of the vehicle.

The case is under investigation, police said.