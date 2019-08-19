VALPARAISO — A 30-year-old South Haven woman is seeking to bar the testimony of a male she is accused of having sex with when he was 15 years old.
The alleged victim in the case has twice failed to show up for a pretrial interview, said defense attorney John Vouga, who is asking the court to exclude his testimony from the case.
A hearing was scheduled for Sept. 16 before Porter Superior Court Judge Roger Bradford.
Vouga's client, Valerie Clabaugh, is charged with a felony count of sexual misconduct with a minor, according to court records.
The boy reportedly told police he and Clabaugh had sex multiple times at her home on Capitol Road in South Haven when she was 28.
The incidents came to light when the boy's mother reported it to police and said her former husband had been dating Clabaugh until their son became involved with her, according to charging information.
The investigation into the case revealed allegations of other wrongdoings among members of the Church of Jesus Christ, 791 Juniper Road in South Haven and another in Michigan, according to court records.
Jeffrey McGehee, 31, a then-youth leader at the local church, is charged with felony counts of sexual misconduct with a minor, vicarious sexual gratification, child solicitation and possession of child pornography.
McGehee is accused of sending naked pictures and videos of himself to a then-15-year-old boy. He also is accused of soliciting nude photographs and videos of the teen, engaging in kissing and touching and offering the teen alcohol. The activity took place for approximately a year beginning in January 2017, the documents state.
The boy told investigators he was told to keep quiet about his relationship with McGehee by Randy Westmoreland, pastor at the church, and by others, according to the charging documents. Westmoreland said McGehee "used to be gay" and was away in rehab.
Westmoreland faces two misdemeanor charges of failure to report for allegedly attempting to cover up the incidents and telling the victims and other church members to remain silent.
