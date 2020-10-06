Woman sentenced for defrauding Region company out of more than $380,000

HAMMOND – After defrauding a Region trucking company out of more than $380,000, a Hammond woman has been sentenced to two years in prison.

Tracy Cox, 51, of Hammond, will spend 24 months in prison with two years of supervised release and is ordered to pay $381,759, according to the office of U.S. Attorney Thomas Kirsch.

Kirsch said crimes like these have a “trickle down” effect, which could lead to business hardships and the loss of jobs.

Cox pleaded guilty to a charge of wire fraud and was indicted in November 2019.

Cox, who worked in the accounts payable department for a Gary-based trucking company called Corico Inc., was regarded as a "trusted employee" who took over financial responsibilities for the department controller in 2016, Kirsch said.

From May 2011 to July 2018, Cox carried out a scheme to defraud the company by accessing its Comdata payment system and completing more than 400 unauthorized monetary transfers totaling $381,759.

Cox would contact Comdata to authorize a series of check numbers, claiming it was for the company’s truck drivers to use at a later time. However, she would then make them payable to herself and use the cash for personal expenses.