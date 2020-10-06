Woman sentenced for defrauding Region company out of more than $380,000

HAMMOND – After defrauding a Region trucking company out of more than $380,000, a Hammond woman has been sentenced to two years in prison.
Tracy Cox, 51, of Hammond, will spend 24 months in prison with two years of supervised release and is ordered to pay $381,759, according to the office of U.S. Attorney Thomas Kirsch.
Kirsch said crimes like these have a “trickle down” effect, which could lead to business hardships and the loss of jobs.
Cox pleaded guilty to a charge of wire fraud and was indicted in November 2019.
Cox, who worked in the accounts payable department for a Gary-based trucking company called Corico Inc., was regarded as a "trusted employee" who took over financial responsibilities for the department controller in 2016, Kirsch said.
From May 2011 to July 2018, Cox carried out a scheme to defraud the company by accessing its Comdata payment system and completing more than 400 unauthorized monetary transfers totaling $381,759.
Cox would contact Comdata to authorize a series of check numbers, claiming it was for the company’s truck drivers to use at a later time. However, she would then make them payable to herself and use the cash for personal expenses.
She used the information to get money from Pilot truck stops in Gary, Highland and Burns Harbor, court documents said. In one case, she committed fraud twice in one day, obtaining $996 at the Pilot stop in Gary and then getting $990 from a Highland truck stop only 17 minutes later.
Comdata contacted the owner of Corico in July 2018 to alert them of Cox's fraudulent checks and cash advances that had been recorded over the years. After she was confronted, the woman left the company. The business owner later recovered a box of payroll checks Cox had hidden at her mother’s home.
To cover up her trail, Cox altered bank statements, concealed the true account balances and hid receipts that would have exposed her scheme.
The case was investigated by the FBI, which revealed the years of fraud.
“Abusing the trust of your employer to further your own selfish and fraudulent scheme will not be tolerated by the FBI,” said FBI Indianapolis Special Agent in Charge Paul Keenan. “The FBI takes our responsibility to identify and investigate those who would perpetrate these illegal activities seriously and will ensure they are held accountable.”
