Woman sentenced for gang activity, aiding in disposing of murder weapon

HAMMOND — A woman faces prison time for engaging in gang activity as a member of the Latin Dragons in Northwest Indiana and Chicago.

Angelina Vilella, 21, of Chicago was sentenced to five years in prison after pleading guilty to conspiracy to participate in racketeering activity as an associate of the Latin Dragons Nation street gang, court records show.

The Latin Dragons has ties to Northwest Indiana but is based primarily in Chicago. The gang has allegedly engaged in murder, attempted murder, witness tampering and assault to protect the gang’s territory in both areas, said U.S. Attorney Thomas Kirsch.

“The Latin Dragon Nation members have been charged with crimes involving more than 50 victims, including 15 people who were murdered,” Kirsch said.

In May 2017, Vilella facilitated stolen checks to be deposited into her bank account and the accounts of other gang members. In June 2017 Vilella and another member provided a gun that had been used to previously commit a murder to another gang member in order to dispose of the evidence, court reports said.