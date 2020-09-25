Woman sentenced for gang activity, aiding in disposing of murder weapon

HAMMOND — A woman faces prison time for engaging in gang activity as a member of the Latin Dragons in Northwest Indiana and Chicago.
Angelina Vilella, 21, of Chicago was sentenced to five years in prison after pleading guilty to conspiracy to participate in racketeering activity as an associate of the Latin Dragons Nation street gang, court records show.
The Latin Dragons has ties to Northwest Indiana but is based primarily in Chicago. The gang has allegedly engaged in murder, attempted murder, witness tampering and assault to protect the gang’s territory in both areas, said U.S. Attorney Thomas Kirsch.
“The Latin Dragon Nation members have been charged with crimes involving more than 50 victims, including 15 people who were murdered,” Kirsch said.
In May 2017, Vilella facilitated stolen checks to be deposited into her bank account and the accounts of other gang members. In June 2017 Vilella and another member provided a gun that had been used to previously commit a murder to another gang member in order to dispose of the evidence, court reports said.
The case was investigated by Northwest Indiana and Illinois agencies, including the Hammond Police Department, the East Chicago Police Department, the Merrillville Police Department, the Hobart Police Department, the Lake County Sheriff’s Department, the Calumet City Police Department, the Chicago Police Department, the FBI and the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives.
Vilella was charged along with 18 other alleged Latin Dragons gang members. So far 14 of them have pleaded guilty and nine are to be sentenced at a later date, Kirsch said.
Several of the arrested individuals have also been implicated in various murders, with some of the incidents dating back to October 2006 and victims as young as 10 years old
Ten-year-old Gustavo Garcia’s murder is what prompted the investigation into the Latin Dragon Nation, Kirsch said. The 10-year-old boy was killed July 14, 2017, in Chicago, and Justin Anaya and Alec Nathaniel Aguilar were charged in connection to his death.
