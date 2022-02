Woman sentenced for killing boyfriend by running him over with her car

CROWN POINT — A Lake Criminal Court judge sentenced a 25-year-old woman Thursday to 20 1/2 years in prison for killing her boyfriend in 2019 by running him over with her vehicle.

Briana D. Rice, of Hammond, made choices April 24, 2019, that affected her boyfriend's family, her own family and everyone the courtroom, Lake Criminal Court Judge Gina Jones said.

Terrondy S. Jones, 25, of Hammond, died from multiple skull fractures, a broken leg and internal bleeding after he was struck in the 1700 block of East 135th Street in East Chicago, according to court records.

Two eyewitnesses testified they saw Rice driving slowly alongside Jones as he walked and the two of them argued. Jones told Rice, "Go about your business, (expletive)."

Testimony showed Jones was dragged by a vehicle and had bruise marks all over his body, the judge said.

"He died a very painful death," she said.

Jurors considered a murder charge against Rice during a trial in July, but they ultimately convicted her of voluntary manslaughter, domestic battery with a deadly weapon and leaving the scene of an accident causing death.

Jones' family members told the judge he left behind a young son who needed him.

Jones' cousin, Damien Cole, said it was difficult to accept that Jones was killed because he tried to walk away from an argument he was having with Rice.

"Terrondy was taken away from us because he did the right thing," Cole said. "The horrendous result was a death that did not need to happen."

Lake County Deputy Prosecutor Jessica Arnold said Rice didn't call 911 and didn't report Jones had been injured.

Instead, Rice drove to a relative's home in Chicago and got rid of her vehicle, Arnold said. She returned hours later to give a statement to East Chicago police, but her vehicle was never recovered.

"Today, she still blames Terrondy and is still not taking full responsibility for her actions," the deputy prosecutor said.

Arnold asked for a 30-year sentence, the maximum for voluntary manslaughter.

Defense attorney Scott King said a maximum sentence would be "totally inappropriate," partly because Rice had no criminal history.

Rice truly believes she didn't intend for Jones to die, King said.

Rice has a young daughter with whom she wants to reunite and already has served about three years in jail, he said.

King recommended a sentence of 10 years, with all but time served to be suspended and completed on probation or in a work-release program.

"Let her start the process of rebuilding the relationship with her child, rebuilding her life," King said.

Rice said she regretted leaving the scene and should have called 911.

However, she could not accept her conviction for voluntary manslaughter, she said.

"I would never get so angry that I felt the need to take someone's life," Rice said.

Rice told the judge she planned to appeal.

