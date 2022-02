Woman sentenced for providing firearms to gang member, courts say

SOUTH BEND — A woman has been sentenced following an investigation into a "straw purchase" of firearms that ended up in the hands of a gang member, courts said.

Briana S. Williams-Heard, 24, of Gary, was sentenced to one year of probation and 12 months of home detention, according to the U.S. Department of Justice.

Williams-Heard previously pleaded guilty to making false statements in connection with the acquisition of firearms.

A straw purchase is when someone buys a firearm claiming it is for themselves, but is actually buying the firearm on behalf of someone who is not legally able to possess a firearm.

In 2020, Williams-Heard was found to have bought three handguns from two federally licensed firearm dealers, court reports said. She then gave the firearms to someone who is a gang member and convicted of a felony.

She falsely told police that one of the guns was stolen, which is how it was subsequently found in possession of the gang member.

The Michigan City Police Department worked with the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives to investigate the case.

