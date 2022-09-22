Woman sentenced to 10 years for planning robbery that led to man's homicide

CROWN POINT — A Chicago woman was sentenced Wednesday to 10 years in prison for planning a robbery in 2017 in Hammond that resulted in the shooting death of a 19-year-old man.

Paradise Haynes, 24, was the first of three defendants to plead guilty in connection with the Oct. 31, 2017, homicide of Khalil Carter at an apartment in the 500 block of Pointe Drive.

Haynes, co-defendant Lucky R. Tyler and Carter's cousin were wounded in the shooting, Lake Criminal Court records state.

Haynes became the first of three defendants to enter into a plea deal in October 2020, when she admitted to one count of robbery resulting in bodily injury, a level 2 felony.

Haynes, who was represented by attorney Russell Brown, already has served nearly half her sentence since her arrest in January 2018.

Her plea agreement called for a sentence of 10 to 30 years in prison and required her to testify against Tyler, 22, of Chicago, and Justin M. Mitchell, 27, of Chicago.

Tyler pleaded guilty in 2021 to robbery resulting in serious bodily injury, a level 2 felony, and a firearm enhancement. Judge Salvador Vasquez sentenced him to 25 years in prison.

Mitchell pleaded guilty in March to robbery resulting in serious bodily injury, a level 2 felony. His sentencing is set for Oct. 21.

According to court documents, Haynes saw a picture on Facebook of Carter's cousin holding $4,000 and texted Tyler about robbing him.

The three led Carter's cousin to believe they were coming to smoke marijuana with him.

During the visit, Mitchell asked to use a bathroom, retrieved an assault-style rifle from inside the apartment and forced Carter and his cousin to turn over the $4,000, records state.

A shootout occurred when Mitchell pointed the assault-style rifle at Carter and Carter's cousin while Haynes searched a bedroom for money.