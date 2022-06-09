Woman sentenced to 11 years for hiding gun used to kill 2 teenagers

CROWN POINT — A judge sentenced a Gary woman Thursday to 11 years in prison for providing two teenagers with guns and later hiding a gun her boyfriend used to murder them in 2020 inside their Calumet Township home.

Dawn Carden, 43, met Elijah Robinson, 18, and his friend Maxwell Kroll, 17, because they worked with her son at a KFC restaurant, attorneys said.

Carden encouraged her son's friends to call her "Mama D," gave them drugs and guns, and took advantage of the trust they placed in her, Lake County Deputy Prosecutor Jacquelyn Altpeter said.

After Carden's boyfriend, Alvino S. "Vino" Amaya, 37, went into Robinson and Kroll's home while they were sleeping Oct. 16, 2020, and shot them to death, Carden quickly rented a storage unit in her father's name and attempted to hide the murder weapon and other guns there.

"That really is indicative of her character," Altpeter said. "She threw her own father under the bus.

"Remember, she only looks out for herself, let alone these kids ... or her own family members."

Lake Criminal Court Judge Salvador Vasquez told Carden he found her to be manipulative and refused to give her another chance at probation.

Instead of turning her life around after two previous chances at probation, Carden stepped it up and committed more serious crimes, he said.

"You failed to learn a life lesson," he said.

He sentenced her to a maximum of six years for assisting a criminal and five years, which was one year shy of the maximum, for dangerous control of a firearm. Vasquez said the law required Carden to serve the sentences consecutively.

Vasquez sentenced Amaya in April to 130 years in prison for the "execution-style" double murder.

One of Carden's sons was shot in 2012 and died in 2016 from a fatal drug overdose, attorneys said.

Kroll's sister, Jasmine Dunfee, said Carden wanted to see the person who shot her son get jail time.

"What is the difference?" Dunfee asked. "How can a mother go and do the same damage to someone else's family?"

Dunfee said she and Kroll lost their mother when Kroll was just 3 years old. The fact that Carden shares the same first name as their mother makes her sick, she said.

"How many times will the justice system allow this woman to get a slap on the wrist?" she asked.

Robinson's mother, Brandi Kibler, said the families never had the chance to see the state's evidence against Carden, but it was clear Carden was at the center of it all.

"She is a predator and a manipulator," Kibler said."As soon as (Robinson and Kroll) started working with (Carden's son), everything went downhill."

Kibler said she would never have thought her son's life was in danger because of another mother. Carden encouraged kids who visited her home to do things "real mothers" would never allow, she said.

"She is not a mother," Kibler said. "She is every mother's worst nightmare."

Kibler said her son had a kind heart, and Carden used that against him.

"It feels like a piece of my soul is missing," she said.

Jonathan Robinson, Elijah Robinson's father, said his son was a loving, caring person who was always smiling.

Any sentence under Carden's plea agreement wouldn't be long enough, but it would be a start, he said. He dismissed the idea that Carden would use her time in prison to reflect on her crimes, because "you have to have feelings for that to be the case."

Jonathan Robinson said he had known Carden since middle school, and she could have come to him if she thought his son took a gun from her.

"We could have figured it out," he said. "Instead, you sent (Amaya) there to kill them. I hope that haunts you for the rest of your life."

Carden said she never wanted the teenagers to be killed.

"I've always helped out people," she said. "For them to sit here and tell me I'm not sorry — I am sorry."

Defense attorney Nick Barnes said prosecutors overcharged the case against Carden, and she never should have been facing a murder count.

"She helped someone she loved at the time hide or secrete a murder weapon," he said.

Carden ultimately pleaded guilty to assisting a criminal, which is what prosecutors thought they could prove, Barnes said. Altpeter didn't dispute that statement.

Barnes said Carden's criminal history was limited: she had one felony theft conviction, which was later reduced to a misdemeanor, and a misdemeanor conviction for operating while intoxicated. She successfully completed probation in both cases and would be likely to respond affirmatively to short-term incarceration or probation, he said.

Carden was diagnosed with post-traumatic stress disorder and takes medication for anxiety and bipolar disorder, he said.

Her mother is in need of a bone marrow transplant, and Carden could be a donor and also provide support after surgery, he said.

Barnes said Carden gave the children at her home a safe space "at times," cooking meals for them and giving them gas money.

She regrets her decision to hide Amaya's gun, he said.

Barnes asked for a five-year sentence. Lake County Community Corrections rejected Carden, but the program would accept her if Vasquez ordered it, he said.

Altpeter asked for a 12-year sentence, the maximum under Carden's plea.

"Ms. Carden might just be one of the most manipulative people that we've seen come before this court," she said.

When Robinson's girlfriend called Carden the morning after the murders, Carden claimed she didn't know where the teenagers were despite being fully aware of the killings.

Robinson's girlfriend and sister subsequently went to the house and found the teens' bodies, and those traumatic images will forever be ingrained in their minds, Altpeter said.