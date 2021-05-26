Woman sentenced to 15 years for shooting ex-boyfriend to death

CROWN POINT — A Lake Criminal Court judge recently sentenced a Highland woman to 15 years in prison for shooting her ex-boyfriend to death last year in a Gary alley.

Erin N. Sowa, 24, gave up a claim of self-defense when she pleaded guilty in April to voluntary manslaughter, Judge Salvador Vasquez said.

The judge sentenced Sowa to the maximum term under her plea agreement.

Sowa shot Anthony Syler, 27, of Gary, in the head "in sudden heat" April 8, 2020, in an alley east of the 700 block of Cleveland Street.

Sowa's attorney, Patrick Young, said Sowa decided to take the state's plea offer rather than go to trial and risk being convicted of murder, which carries a 45- to 65-year sentence.

Young began to argue Sowa had been in an abusive relationship with Syler.

He presented photos of a knife wound Syler inflicted on himself during a confrontation between Syler and Sowa that led to Syler's death.

Lake County Deputy Prosecutor Tara Villarreal objected to Young's statements, saying they weren't relevant because Young presented no evidence to support them.