Woman sentenced to 70 years for murder of ex-girlfriend in 2019

CROWN POINT — A Chicago woman was sentenced Friday to 70 years in prison for fatally shooting her ex-girlfriend more than two years ago after learning the woman had started dating a man.

Lydia T. Conley, 39, was convicted earlier this month of murder in the Oct. 27, 2019, homicide of 40-year-old Delilah Martinez in the 1100 block of 115th Street in Hammond's Robertsdale neighborhood.

Martinez was shot in the back of her head and right side of her back. She was pronounced dead at a hospital.

Conley maintained her innocence, defense attorney John Cantrell said.

"I am still trying to figure out why the jury convicted Lydia," he said. "Sometimes people are judged by their appearance, and that's not OK. I won't stop trying to figure out who actually committed this crime."

During her closing statements at trial, Lake County Deputy Prosecutor Jessica Arnold said evidence showed Conley was begging Martinez to take her back and repeatedly asked if Martinez was seeing someone else.

In the days leading up to the homicide, Conley's conciliatory tone changed, and she began sending Martinez angry text messages, Arnold said.

The day of the murder, Conley moved her teenage daughter out of Martinez's house and got into a road rage incident with Martinez.

During that incident, Conley saw Martinez's new boyfriend in Martinez's white Chevrolet and threatened to kill Martinez and the boyfriend, Arnold said.

Afterward, Martinez canceled plans to go out for drinks with a friend because "she was scared for her life," Arnold said.

Meanwhile, Conley borrowed a car from her sister-in-law, even though it was in need of repair, and turned off Google tracking data on her cellphone, the deputy prosecutor said.

Hammond police Detective Sgt. Brian Webber testified during trial he was able to obtain Conley's location data from T-Mobile and Facebook, and it showed she was in the area of Martinez's home at the time of the homicide.

Investigators also found surveillance video of Conley's sister-in-law's car traveling through an alley near Martinez's house, he said.

Judge Pro Tempore Jamise Perkins sentenced Conley to 60 years in prison for murder and 10 years for a firearm enhancement.

