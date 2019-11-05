A Merrillville woman was sentenced to 90 months in prison for conspiring to rob the U.S. Postal Service.
U.S. District Court Judge Theresa Springmann sentenced Tanisha Banks to 90 months in prison, two years of supervised release and restitution of $5,595, U.S. Attorney Thomas Kirsch announced in a press release. Banks was convicted on conspiring to rob the post office after a four-day trial in January.
"According to documents in this case and evidence presented at trial, James Caffey conspired with Tanisha Banks and Leeroy Beck to rob the Tolleston Station Post Office in Gary, Indiana on Aug. 3, 2017," the U.S. Attorney's Office said in a press release. "Tanisha Banks, a postal service employee with experience working at the Tolleston Station, provided the logistics for the robbery while her boyfriend, James Caffey, handled transportation to and from the robbery. Together Banks and Caffey recruited the gunman, Leeroy Beck, who would actually carry out the robbery."
Prosecutors presented evidence at the trial that Caffey provided Beck with the handgun he used to steal money and mail. The three robbers split the cash they stole, according to the release.
Caffey was sentenced to 90 months in prison last week, while Beck was sentenced to 96 months on May 15.
The U.S. Attorney's Office said the case was investigated by the United States Postal Inspection Service and the Gary Police Department and was prosecuted by Northern District of Indiana Assistant United States Attorneys Diane Berkowitz and Thomas McGrath.