Woman sentenced to 3 years for crash that killed Lake Station woman

CROWN POINT — A 67-year-old woman was sentenced Friday to three years in a work-release program for causing a series of crashes in June 2015 that killed a Lake Station woman.

Betty J. Brown, of Merrillville, pleaded guilty in September to reckless homicide in the death of 53-year-old Kathern Stafford on June 30, 2015, near 61st Avenue and Colorado Street in Hobart.

Brown had been facing one to six years in prison.

Lake Criminal Court Judge Diane Boswell sentenced her to three years in the Lake County Community Corrections work-release program, records show.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 800-589-3331 to upgrade your subscription.

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Northwest Indiana’s Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

According to court records, Brown hit a red Lincoln Continental near the 4500 block of West 61st Avenue and continued driving. She struck Stafford's SUV and then skidded into a blue Subaru on 61st Avenue.

When Hobart police arrived at the scene, Brown's vehicle was partially on the curb and the engine was on fire, documents state. Brown was conscious, but was taken to a local hospital for treatment.