Woman set up underage sex party at Portage hotel; more charges expected in case injuring officers, cops say

VALPARAISO — Police say more charges are likely to come as they continue investigating what appears to have been an underage sex party involving girls from Lake and Porter counties at a Portage hotel room that resulted in several officers suffering injuries while trying to break up the scene.

Part of the focus of the ongoing investigation is a yet-unnamed adult female, who reportedly rented the room and delivered three 15-year-old girls in order for them to "party" with several males, possibly including adults, Portage police say.

The woman faces criminal charges relating to contributing to the delinquency of a minor.

One of the males at the scene — Brendan Richardson-Willis, 19, of Arkansas — has been charged with 12 criminal counts, court records show.

Richardson-Willis, who is being held at the Porter County Jail until his initial court appearance Friday morning, faces three felony counts of battery with bodily injury to a public safety officer, felony resisting law enforcement resulting in bodily injury, two felony counts of possessing a legend drug, felony possession of a controlled substance and misdemeanor counts of contributing to the delinquency of a minor, possession of marijuana, visiting a common nuisance, inhaling toxic vapors and possession of paraphernalia, charging documents show.

Two additional felony counts of disarming a law enforcement officer are being added to the list of charges, Portage Police Sgt. Rob Maynard said Thursday morning.

A 16-year-old female from Valparaiso and a 15-year-old female from Gary face misdemeanor counts of visiting a common nuisance, police said.

A 17-year-old male from Crown Point faces misdemeanor counts of visiting a common nuisance, possessing marijuana and possessing paraphernalia, and a 17-year-old male from Griffith faces felony counts of possessing a legend drug and possessing a controlled substance, and misdemeanor resisting law enforcement, possessing marijuana, visiting a common nuisance, inhaling a toxic vapor and possessing paraphernalia, according to police.

Officers find partially-clothed girls at hotel room

Police say they were alerted to the case shortly after 2 a.m. Tuesday when they found two juvenile females stumbling barefoot along U.S. 20 near Willowcreek Road.

"The officer stopped to check the welfare of the juveniles and found them to be under the influence of unknown substances," police said. "These two females reported they had lied to their parents about their whereabouts and were given a ride to the local motel by an adult female (not present), who rented the room for them in order to 'party' with several males."

The woman reportedly dropped three 15-year-old girls off at the Travel Inn Portage, 6101 U.S. 20,

"The two females found walking reported that they were the subject of unwanted sexual advances and ultimately sexually assaulted by one of the males in the hotel room before leaving and they were now trying to walk back to their homes in Lake County," police said.

Upon hearing that two juvenile girls, ages 16 and 15, had voluntarily stayed behind at the hotel to engage in sex acts with multiple males, possibly including adults, police said they headed that way.

"Officers outside the door could hear male voices making statements that the two girls who left 'looked like they were twelve or thirteen' and how they had attempted to have sex with them anyways," police said. "Officers next heard sexually oriented statements and what they believed was the sound of a sex act occurring."

After officers knocked, a 15-year-old female opened the hotel room door wrapped in a bed sheet and officers said a partially clothed 16-year-old girl yelled, "cops," police said.

A 17-year-old male, who was wearing just underwear, jumped out of the room window and was quickly taken into custody by awaiting officers, police said.

Three officers injured

Richardson-Willis, who also was wearing nothing more than underwear and a face mask, attempted to flee and began fighting with three officers, according to police.

The young man is accused of ripping a police radio and spare pistol magazine from the vest of one officer and attempting to grab the officer's stun gun.

Officers twice used stun guns on Richardson-Willis with little to no obvious results, police said. After being forced to the ground, he attempted to reach under the hotel bed where officers later discovered a loaded pistol-grip 12-gauge shotgun and a loaded 9 mm semi-automatic pistol.

Richardson-Willis attempted to disarm each of the three officers until a third use of a stun gun allowed for him to be taken into custody, police said.

After he was evaluated at a hospital, the young man was taken to jail, police said.

One man found in a vehicle on scene was released while a 17-year-old male in same vehicle, who admitted to having been in the hotel room, was taken into custody after being found with THC vape cartridges and drug paraphernalia, according to police.

"During the arrest of Mr. Richardson-Willis, three officers sustained injuries consisting of numerous abrasions to their arms, a sprained elbow, a bone chip from the elbow, and a swollen hand," police said. "Several officers present on scene also complained of coughing and shortness of breath from what they report as being the inhalation of unknown substances present in the hotel room."

The officers were able to drive themselves to the hospital for treatment and each returned to work the following evening.

