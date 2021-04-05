Woman shot, postal worker injured in separate weekend shootings, police say

GARY — A woman was wounded and a postal worker was fired at, but not shot, in two separate shootings between Friday and Sunday in the city, an official said.

Gary police most recently found a 28-year-old woman with a gunshot wound to her back while while responding late Sunday morning for a report of a gunshot victim, said Lt. Dawn Westerfield.

Officers were dispatched about 11:45 a.m. to the 800 block of North County Line Road. There, the woman told them she had been shot by someone during an argument, Westerfield said.

The woman was then transported to a local hospital for treatment.

The shooting is not considered random, Westerfield said.

On Friday, police discovered a 31-year-old postal worker had been struck from glass and debris when someone fired several shots at her postal truck, Westerfield said.

Officers spoke with the worker after responding about 7:10 p.m. to the 1400 block of Martin Luther King Drive for a report of a gunshot victim.

The worker told police she had parked her truck in the 4200 block of Tennessee Street to gather mail when the suspected male shooter crashed his car into the back of her truck while backing out of a driveway, Westerfield said.