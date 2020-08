Woman shot to death in reported home invasion, medical examiner says

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Northwest Indiana’s Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

LYNWOOD — A woman was found shot to death after police responded to a home invasion early Wednesday, police said.

On Thursday the Cook County Medical Examiner's Office released a report stating the woman died from a gunshot wound in her back. The death was ruled a homicide, the report said.

As of Thursday night the woman's identity had not yet been released because family members had not yet been notified, the medical examiner's office staff said.

At 2 a.m. Wednesday officers were called to a home invasion in the 19700 block of Terrace Avenue in Lynwood, said Lynwood Deputy Chief of Police Lawrence Weinbrecht.

A woman was found dead at the scene, Weinbrecht said. The South Suburban Major Crimes Task Force is investigating the death and home invasion.

Weinbrecht said there were no further details available Thursday about the incident. However, he said there was no danger to the public as it is believed to have been an isolated incident.

