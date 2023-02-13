PORTAGE — A woman was found shot to death late Monday morning following what Portage police believe was a domestic situation at a home in the 2100 block of Damon Street.

Officers were dispatched to the site around 10:44 a.m. in response to a report of a shooting, Portage police Lt. Rob Maynard said.

The officers found a woman in her mid-40s dead inside the home, he said.

"This appears to be an incident between domestic partners and all persons involved are accounted for," Maynard said. "There is no active threat to the community."

The investigation is ongoing, and police said early Monday afternoon they had no further details to release.