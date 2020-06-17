Woman snaps photo of man exposing himself in Hobart, police say

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 800-589-3331 to upgrade your subscription.

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Northwest Indiana’s Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

HOBART — A woman took quick action when a man exposed himself to her, snapping a photo to provide to authorities, police said.

Hobart police are asking the community’s help in identifying him — using images the woman captured and that were edited to be released to the public.

On June 9, officers responded to a report of a man fondling himself in a retail store parking lot along east U.S. 30, Hobart Capt. James Gonzales said.

“The victim involved is very courageous and quick-witted for having the forethought to have taken this photo before the suspect drove away,” Gonzales said. “We are thankful that the victim was unharmed and appreciative of her providing the Hobart Police Department with quality photographic evidence of the suspect, which could assist with identifying him.”

A woman told officers that a man pulled up in a white Jeep Cherokee and asked her for directions. As she came closer to help him, she saw the man was masturbating and fondling his exposed genitals as he smiled at her, police reported.

The woman took a photo of the man before he fled the parking lot and provided it to police. The Jeep also had an Indiana temporary tag.