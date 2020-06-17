Woman snaps photo of man exposing himself in Hobart, police say

HOBART — A woman took quick action when a man exposed himself to her, snapping a photo to provide to authorities, police said.
Hobart police are asking the community’s help in identifying him — using images the woman captured and that were edited to be released to the public.
On June 9, officers responded to a report of a man fondling himself in a retail store parking lot along east U.S. 30, Hobart Capt. James Gonzales said.
“The victim involved is very courageous and quick-witted for having the forethought to have taken this photo before the suspect drove away,” Gonzales said. “We are thankful that the victim was unharmed and appreciative of her providing the Hobart Police Department with quality photographic evidence of the suspect, which could assist with identifying him.”
A woman told officers that a man pulled up in a white Jeep Cherokee and asked her for directions. As she came closer to help him, she saw the man was masturbating and fondling his exposed genitals as he smiled at her, police reported.
The woman took a photo of the man before he fled the parking lot and provided it to police. The Jeep also had an Indiana temporary tag.
“The behavior of the suspect in the photo is very concerning, and the public should be aware and be on the lookout for this suspect,” Gonzales said. “The type of behavior this suspect is exhibiting could potentially lead to more serious sexual deviate behaviors.”
Anyone with information on the man’s identity is asked to contact Lt. Nicholas Wardrip at 219-942-4485 or by email at nwardrip@cityofhobart.org.
Gonzales said if anyone witnesses this type of activity, they should call 911 immediately and try to get a good description of the suspect, the vehicle and flee to a well-lit and populated area if possible.
