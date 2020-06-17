You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
Woman snaps photo of man exposing himself in Hobart, police say
alert urgent

Woman snaps photo of man exposing himself in Hobart, police say

{{featured_button_text}}

HOBART — A woman took quick action when a man exposed himself to her, snapping a photo to provide to authorities, police said.

Hobart police are asking the community’s help in identifying him — using images the woman captured and that were edited to be released to the public.

On June 9, officers responded to a report of a man fondling himself in a retail store parking lot along east U.S. 30, Hobart Capt. James Gonzales said.

“The victim involved is very courageous and quick-witted for having the forethought to have taken this photo before the suspect drove away,” Gonzales said. “We are thankful that the victim was unharmed and appreciative of her providing the Hobart Police Department with quality photographic evidence of the suspect, which could assist with identifying him.”

A woman told officers that a man pulled up in a white Jeep Cherokee and asked her for directions. As she came closer to help him, she saw the man was masturbating and fondling his exposed genitals as he smiled at her, police reported.

The woman took a photo of the man before he fled the parking lot and provided it to police. The Jeep also had an Indiana temporary tag.

“The behavior of the suspect in the photo is very concerning, and the public should be aware and be on the lookout for this suspect,” Gonzales said. “The type of behavior this suspect is exhibiting could potentially lead to more serious sexual deviate behaviors.”

Anyone with information on the man’s identity is asked to contact Lt. Nicholas Wardrip at 219-942-4485 or by email at nwardrip@cityofhobart.org.

Gonzales said if anyone witnesses this type of activity, they should call 911 immediately and try to get a good description of the suspect, the vehicle and flee to a well-lit and populated area if possible.

Recent arrests booked into Lake County Jail

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Night Crime/Breaking News Reporter

Anna Ortiz is the breaking news/crime reporter for The Times, covering crime, politics, courts and investigative news. She is a graduate of Ball State University with a major in journalism and minor in anthropology. 219-933-4194, anna.ortiz@nwi.com

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

WATCH NOW: NPS rangers block seawall repairs at Ogden Dunes

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Crime

Entertainment & Dining

Latest News

Local Sports

NWI Prep Sport News

Weather Alerts