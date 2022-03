Woman stabbed in head at Region hotel; suspect arrested

SCHERERVILLE — A woman was found with a stab wound to her head at a Schererville hotel Wednesday afternoon, police said.

At 3:20 p.m. first responders were called to Staybridge Suites at 1758 Fountain Park Drive in regards to a stabbing, said Schererville police Department Cmdr. Kevin Wagner.

Officers found a woman in the area with a stab wound to her head.

She was treated and transported to a local hospital by the Schererville Fire Department. Her injuries were not life-threatening, Wagner said.

The suspect was arrested at the scene and remains in police custody.

The suspect's identity will be released once pending charges are filed.

"This was an isolated incident, and there is no further threat to the community," Wagner said.

