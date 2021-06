Woman stabs officer, female victim in crowd fight, police say

FORD HEIGHTS — A woman stabbed a Cook County sheriff's officer after stabbing another woman in the back during a large fight, police said.

Torra Johnson, 42, faces charges of aggravated battery, aggravated battery with a deadly weapon and aggravated battery to a police officer, according to the Cook County Sheriff's Office.

At 11:20 a.m. Saturday officers were called to the 1100 block of Park Avenue for a crowd that was reportedly fighting, Cook County Sheriff Thomas Dart said.

During the fight, Johnson stabbed a 37-year-old woman in the back with a knife, and then went on to stab an officer who was trying to intervene, police said.

The officer suffered a stab wound to the hand and deployed his Taser to get Johnson to stop the attack, Dart said.

The victim who suffered a stab wound in her back remains at a hospital but is expected to recover. The officer has since been released after medical treatment.

Johnson was also taken to a hospital before being taken into police custody. There were two other people who needed medical treatment from injuries from the fight, police said.

Johnson's bond was set at $30,000 and she has since been released from jail after posting bond.

