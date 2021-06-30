Woman steals multiple cars, tries to flee after crashing in St. John, courts say

MERRILLVILLE — A woman without a driver’s license faces several felony charges after she stole multiple vehicles, led a chase and caused a crash, court reports said.
Chyna Myisha Nowell, 20, of Oak Park, Illinois, faces charges of four counts of auto theft, attempted auto theft, unauthorized entry of a vehicle, resisting law enforcement, two counts of theft, reckless driving, operating a vehicle without obtaining a license and refusal to aid an officer, according to the Superior Court of Lake County.
A Merrillville officer was dispatched Monday to Dawg House Pub at 3790 West 80th Place, where they met with a man who told him that a woman attempted to take his girlfriend’s vehicle.
The man said he had driven his girlfriend’s 2016 Buick to the pub and had left the vehicle running when he stepped inside the building. When he walked back out into the parking lot, he saw a woman sitting in the Buick.
As he approached her, she took the keys from the ignition and ran away down the street. The man caught up with her and grabbed the keys back and she approached an open garage near 80th Lane and Hendricks Street.
He then saw her take a car that was sitting in the driveway and went into the garage, and then came out driving a different vehicle, a blue Ford Explorer. The vehicle owner told police that his wallet was in the vehicle the woman stole.
On the same day, Schererville police responded to a crash involving the stolen blue Ford, in which the driver fled from the three-vehicle wreck heading south on U.S. 41. St. John police found and arrested the fleeing woman, who was identified as Nowell.
Schererville police said the chase was sparked around 2:40 p.m., when Nowell was reported to police as driving recklessly in a blue Ford going north on U.S. 41. Officers found her driving near the U.S. 30 and U.S. 41 intersection, where she allegedly nearly struck several other vehicles. When an officer attempted to pull Nowell over, she fled south on U.S. 41. The chase was then terminated, however Nowell then got into a crash shortly after and abandoned the stolen Ford to run on foot, court documents said.
After police arrested her, she was taken to a local hospital, where she tried to free herself from handcuffs to escape and stole lotion from the hospital, court records said.
On the same day, another officer was also dispatched to investigate another auto theft at 2230 West 93rd Avenue in Merrillville. A woman said she saw that her 2016 Chevrolet Sonic had been taken from the Goodwill store parking lot. The same vehicle was found in the parking lot at the Dawg House Pub.
Police reviewed surveillance footage from the Goodwill store, which showed Nowell walking in the parking lot, court reports said.
Nowell was taken into police custody and is being held on a $25,000 bail. Her next hearing is Friday at Lake Superior Court Criminal Division 2.