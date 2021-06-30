Woman steals multiple cars, tries to flee after crashing in St. John, courts say

On the same day, Schererville police responded to a crash involving the stolen blue Ford, in which the driver fled from the three-vehicle wreck heading south on U.S. 41. St. John police found and arrested the fleeing woman, who was identified as Nowell.

Schererville police said the chase was sparked around 2:40 p.m., when Nowell was reported to police as driving recklessly in a blue Ford going north on U.S. 41. Officers found her driving near the U.S. 30 and U.S. 41 intersection, where she allegedly nearly struck several other vehicles. When an officer attempted to pull Nowell over, she fled south on U.S. 41. The chase was then terminated, however Nowell then got into a crash shortly after and abandoned the stolen Ford to run on foot, court documents said.

After police arrested her, she was taken to a local hospital, where she tried to free herself from handcuffs to escape and stole lotion from the hospital, court records said.

On the same day, another officer was also dispatched to investigate another auto theft at 2230 West 93rd Avenue in Merrillville. A woman said she saw that her 2016 Chevrolet Sonic had been taken from the Goodwill store parking lot. The same vehicle was found in the parking lot at the Dawg House Pub.