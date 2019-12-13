CROWN POINT — Charges filed Wednesday allege a Lowell woman attempted to dump her friend's body in a church parking lot Nov. 10, hours after the friend died of a suspected overdose.
Rebecca J. Ziems, 50, was detained by police after the pastor at Faith Bible Church, 15327 Cline Ave., noticed her pulling 53-year-old Fannie Molden's body from a white SUV and called police, court records say.
Ziems told police she attempted to give Molden naloxone but was unable to revive her, so she drove around with Molden's body in the back seat "all night" and stopped at the church the next morning "to get help from God," records state.
Molden, of Gary, was pronounced dead about 10 a.m. Nov. 10 on the church property, Lake County coroner's records show. The cause and manner of death were listed as pending.
After Lake County sheriff's police took Ziems to the station for questioning, the pastor reported finding a drug pipe in a toilet tank in a bathroom Ziems had been permitted to use, records say.
Ziems admitted the pipe was hers, but refused to elaborate, according to documents.
She told police she, Molden and a man stayed at the Super 8 motel on Ind. 2 the weekend before Molden died, records state. At one point, Molden and the man left.
When they returned, the man gave Ziems a dose of naloxone and told her "she may need it later," records state.
No charges related to the alleged crime have been filed against the man, online records show.
The group checked out of the motel the morning of Nov. 9, and the woman planned to go to a flea market. Molden had slurred speech and said her legs were hurting before lying down in the back seat, Ziems told police.
×
Thanks for being a regular reader! Here's a special offer for you:
Thanks for being a subscriber.
Sorry, your subscription does not include this content.
Please call 800-589-3331 to upgrade your subscription.
×
Keep reading for FREE!
Enjoy more articles by signing up or logging in. No credit card required.
After some time, Ziems noticed Molden was slipping off the back seat and not talking so she pulled over. Molden was "completely white," and Ziems couldn't feel her heartbeat, Ziems told police.
Ziems gave Molden the naloxone, but it failed to revive Molden, records state.
Ziems said she called several people and was told not to take Molden to a hospital because she "would get in big trouble," records state. She told police "she drove around with (Molden) knowing that she was deceased in her back seat all night crying and unsure of what to do."
When Ziems pulled into the church parking lot, the pastor looked out and saw a woman attempt to pull something out of an SUV that looked like an arm, records state.
He walked outside to see what was going on and called 911 when he realized the woman was removing a body from the vehicle.
Ziems was charged with obstruction of justice, a level 6 felony count related to the drug pipe; class A misdemeanor failure to report a dead body; and class A misdemeanor possession of paraphernalia.
She posted a $1,500 cash bond Friday, records show.
Clarence Darnell Blanchard
Age: 43 Residence: Lake Station Booking Number(s): 1912278 Arrest Date: Dec. 2, 2019 Offense Description: Battery on law enforcement Class: Felony
Entry Code: NEW
Darien Nichole Arrendondo
Age: 33 Residence: Hobart Booking Number(s): 1912288 Arrest Date: Dec. 2, 2019 Offense Description: Theft Class: Felony
Entry Code: FTA
John Jerome Stokes
Age: 34 Residence: Michigan City Booking Number(s): 1912267 Arrest Date: Dec. 2, 2019 Offense Description: Murder Class: Felony
Entry Code: DOCR
Joshua Wade Hampton
Age: 29 Residence: Hobart Booking Number(s): 1912271 Arrest Date: Dec. 2, 2019 Offense Description: Theft Class: Felony
Entry Code: FTA
Juan Edgardo Lorenzo
Age: 28 Residence: New Chicago Booking Number(s): 1912293 Arrest Date: Dec. 2, 2019 Offense Description: Domestic battery previous conviction/presence of a child, Confinement Class: Felony
Entry Code: NEW
Kyum Sajad Gillis
Age: 32 Residence: East Chicago Booking Number(s): 1912291 Arrest Date: Dec. 2, 2019 Offense Description: Assisting a criminal - public administration Class: Felony
Entry Code: WAR
Larry Darnell Doss
Age: 23 Residence: Gary Booking Number(s): 1912270 Arrest Date: Dec. 2, 2019 Offense Description: Sex offender registration violation Class: Felony
Entry Code: WAR
Marsean Dangelo Roberts
Age: 23 Residence: Hammond Booking Number(s): 1912296 Arrest Date: Dec. 2, 2019 Offense Description: Maintaining a common nuisance - controlled substances Class: Felony
Entry Code: WAR
Melanie Suzann McNeish
Age: 32 Residence: Crown Point Booking Number(s): 1912290 Arrest Date: Dec. 2, 2019 Offense Description: Theft Class: Felony
Entry Code: NEW
Nicholas David Davenport
Age: 25 Residence: Cedar Lake Booking Number(s): 1912292 Arrest Date: Dec. 2, 2019 Offense Description: OWI Class: Misdemeanor
Entry Code: NEW
Paul Clarence Sparrow III
Age: 30 Residence: Gary Booking Number(s): 1912274 Arrest Date: Dec. 2, 2019 Offense Description: Intimidation Class: Felony
Entry Code: O
Roland Chavez
Age: 44 Residence: Whiting Booking Number(s): 1912269 Arrest Date: Dec. 2, 2019 Offense Description: OWI Class: Misdemeanor
Entry Code: ICUS
Samantha Gail Shaffer
Age: 48 Residence: Cedar Lake Booking Number(s): 1912282 Arrest Date: Dec. 2, 2019 Offense Description: Dealing methamphetamine Class: Felony
Entry Code: WAR
Akinyinka Babatunde Laleye
Age: 36 Residence: Merrillville Booking Number(s): 1912221 Arrest Date: Nov. 30, 2019 Offense Description: Battery on law enforcement, OWI Class: Felony, Misdemeanor
Entry Code: NEW
Dameon Keith Pinkins
Age: 42 Residence: Resisting law enforcement Booking Number(s): 1912222 Arrest Date: Nov. 30, 2019 Offense Description: Resisting law enforcement Class: Felony
Entry Code: NEW
Demetri Jamison Russell
Age: 25 Residence: Gary Booking Number(s): 1912219 Arrest Date: Nov. 30, 2019 Offense Description: Criminal recklessness Class: Felony
Entry Code: WAR
Maurice Lamont Collins
Age: 22 Residence: Chicago, IL Booking Number(s): 1912223 Arrest Date: Nov. 30, 2019 Offense Description: Fraud Class: Felony
Entry Code: NEW
Michael Todd Paul
Age: 26 Residence: Highland Booking Number(s): 1912229 Arrest Date: Nov. 30, 2019 Offense Description: Possession of cocaine/narcotic drug Class: Felony
Entry Code: NEW
Mitchell James Umlauf
Age: 27 Residence: Hammond Booking Number(s): 1912237 Arrest Date: Dec. 1, 2019 Offense Description: Theft Class: Felony
Entry Code: REV
Sean Christopher Crouch Jr.
Age: 27 Residence: Gary Booking Number(s): 1912227 Arrest Date: Nov. 30, 2019 Offense Description: Public administration - escape Class: Felony
Entry Code: WAR
Todd Ryan Polgar
Age: 33 Residence: Highland Booking Number(s): 1912239 Arrest Date: Dec. 1, 2019 Offense Description: Domestic battery Class: Misdemeanor
Entry Code: NEW
Tyjuana Asia Goins
Age: 44 Residence: Crown Point Booking Number(s): 1912219 Arrest Date: Nov. 30, 2019 Offense Description: OWI, OWI endangering a person Class: Misdemeanor
Entry Code: NEW
Brian Scott Connor
Age: 45 Residence: Lowell Booking Number(s): 1912252 Arrest Date: Dec. 1, 2019 Offense Description: OWI, OWI endangering a person Class: Misdemeanor
Entry Code: NEW
Deann Renee Smith
Age: 33 Residence: Calumet City, IL Booking Number(s): 1912246 Arrest Date: Dec. 1, 2019 Offense Description: Theft Class: Felony
Entry Code: NEW
Fernando Lozano
Age: 33 Residence: East Chicago Booking Number(s): 1912252 Arrest Date: Dec. 1, 2019 Offense Description: OWI - prior Class: Felony
Entry Code: NEW
Jesus Arce Jr.
Age: 63 Residence: Portage Booking Number(s): 1912252 Arrest Date: Dec. 1, 2019 Offense Description: OWI, OWI endangering a person Class: Misdemeanor
Entry Code: NEW
Leonard Francis Goetz
Age: 20 Residence: Morocco, IN Booking Number(s): 1912264 Arrest Date: Dec. 2, 2019 Offense Description: Burglary Class: Felony
Entry Code: WAR
Linard Jerry Reese
Age: 44 Residence: Chicago, IL Booking Number(s): 1912244 Arrest Date: Dec. 1, 2019 Offense Description: Riverboat gambling Class: Felony Entry Code: NEW
Marcel DeWayne Young
Age: 40 Residence: Gary Booking Number(s): 1912251 Arrest Date: Dec. 1, 2019 Offense Description: Intimidation Class: Felony
Entry Code: NEW
Raul Barajas
Age: 33 Residence: Highland Booking Number(s): 1912243 Arrest Date: Dec. 1, 2019 Offense Description: OWI, OWI endanger a person Class: Misdemeanor
Entry Code: NEW
Adam Mancilla Jr.
Age: 31 Residence: Hammond Booking Number(s): 1912323 Arrest Date: Dec. 3, 2019 Offense Description: Domestic battery in presence of a child Class: Felony
Entry Code: NEW
Antonio Terrell Lyons
Age: 29 Residence: Gary Booking Number(s): 1912321 Arrest Date: Dec. 3, 2019 Offense Description: Habitual traffic violator Class: Felony
Entry Code: NEW
Bryan Scott Hall Jr.
Age: 32 Residence: Hobart Booking Number(s): 1912310 Arrest Date: Dec. 3, 2019 Offense Description: Possession of hypodermic needle Class: Felony
Entry Code: WAR
Cynthia Dwan Evans
Age: 42 Residence: Gary Booking Number(s): 1912314 Arrest Date: Dec. 3, 2019 Offense Description: Fraud Class: Felony
Entry Code: WAR
Damian Demon Amos
Age: 42 Residence: Gary Booking Number(s): 1912335 Arrest Date: Dec. 3, 2019 Offense Description: Intimidation Class: Felony
Entry Code: NEW
Desmon Sonny McQuay
Age: 28 Residence: Dayton, Ohio Booking Number(s): 1912325 Arrest Date: Dec. 3, 2019 Offense Description: Murder Class: Felony
Entry Code: WAR
Eliezer Alvarez
Age: 37 Residence: East Chicago Booking Number(s): 1912331 Arrest Date: Dec. 3, 2019 Offense Description: Domestic battery in presence of a child Class: Felony
Entry Code: NEW
Iyces Angelique Reeves
Age: 20 Residence: Highland Booking Number(s): 1912329 Arrest Date: Dec. 3, 2019 Offense Description: Intimidation Class: Felony
Entry Code: WAR
James Larry Matthews III
Age: 24 Residence: Crown Point Booking Number(s): 1912327 Arrest Date: Dec. 3, 2019 Offense Description: Possession of cocaine Class: Felony
Entry Code: PC
Jimmy Jamal Hagan Jr.
Age: 23 Residence: Merrillville Booking Number(s): 1912305 Arrest Date: Dec. 3, 2019 Offense Description: Attempted murder Class: Felony
Entry Code: WAR
Joseph Daniel Anderson
Age: 32 Residence: Hebron Booking Number(s): 1912333 Arrest Date: Dec. 3, 2019 Offense Description: OWI-Prior Class: Felony
Entry Code: NEW
Joseph Phillip Duncan
Age: 32 Residence: Chicago Booking Number(s): 1912315 Arrest Date: Dec. 3, 2019 Offense Description: Fraud Class: Felony
Entry Code: FTA
Kantrelle Hawkins
Age: 23 Residence: Chicago Booking Number(s): 1912313 Arrest Date: Dec. 3, 2019 Offense Description: Confinement Class: Felony
Entry Code: WAR
Keith Edward Dworak
Age: 38 Residence: Dyer Booking Number(s): 1912303 Arrest Date: Dec. 3, 2019 Offense Description: Theft Class: Felony
Entry Code: FTA
Keshawn Rayshaud Lilly
Age: 19 Residence: Merrillville Booking Number(s): 1912324 Arrest Date: Dec. 3, 2019 Offense Description: Domestic battery Class: Felony
Entry Code: WAR
Nicholas Lee Williams
Age: 26 Residence: Hobart Booking Number(s): 1912389 Arrest Date: Dec. 3, 2019 Offense Description: Possession of narcotic Class: Felony
Entry Code: REV
Scott B. Ponce
Age: 45 Residence: Merrillville Booking Number(s): 1912304 Arrest Date: Dec. 3, 2019 Offense Description: Impersonating a public servant Class: Felony Entry Code: WAR
Thomas Edward Rademacher
Age: 59 Residence: Cedar Lake Booking Number(s): 1912334 Arrest Date: Dec. 3, 2019 Offense Description: OWI Class: Misdemeanor
Entry Code: NEW
Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter
Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email