CROWN POINT — Charges filed Wednesday allege a Lowell woman attempted to dump her friend's body in a church parking lot Nov. 10, hours after the friend died of a suspected overdose.

Rebecca J. Ziems, 50, was detained by police after the pastor at Faith Bible Church, 15327 Cline Ave., noticed her pulling 53-year-old Fannie Molden's body from a white SUV and called police, court records say.

Ziems told police she attempted to give Molden naloxone but was unable to revive her, so she drove around with Molden's body in the back seat "all night" and stopped at the church the next morning "to get help from God," records state.

Molden, of Gary, was pronounced dead about 10 a.m. Nov. 10 on the church property, Lake County coroner's records show. The cause and manner of death were listed as pending.

After Lake County sheriff's police took Ziems to the station for questioning, the pastor reported finding a drug pipe in a toilet tank in a bathroom Ziems had been permitted to use, records say.

Ziems admitted the pipe was hers, but refused to elaborate, according to documents.

She told police she, Molden and a man stayed at the Super 8 motel on Ind. 2 the weekend before Molden died, records state. At one point, Molden and the man left.

When they returned, the man gave Ziems a dose of naloxone and told her "she may need it later," records state.

No charges related to the alleged crime have been filed against the man, online records show.

The group checked out of the motel the morning of Nov. 9, and the woman planned to go to a flea market. Molden had slurred speech and said her legs were hurting before lying down in the back seat, Ziems told police.

After some time, Ziems noticed Molden was slipping off the back seat and not talking so she pulled over. Molden was "completely white," and Ziems couldn't feel her heartbeat, Ziems told police. 

Ziems gave Molden the naloxone, but it failed to revive Molden, records state.

Ziems said she called several people and was told not to take Molden to a hospital because she "would get in big trouble," records state. She told police "she drove around with (Molden) knowing that she was deceased in her back seat all night crying and unsure of what to do."

When Ziems pulled into the church parking lot, the pastor looked out and saw a woman attempt to pull something out of an SUV that looked like an arm, records state.

He walked outside to see what was going on and called 911 when he realized the woman was removing a body from the vehicle.

Ziems was charged with obstruction of justice, a level 6 felony count related to the drug pipe; class A misdemeanor failure to report a dead body; and class A misdemeanor possession of paraphernalia.

She posted a $1,500 cash bond Friday, records show.

