Woman struck by gunfire while driving on I-94, police say

CHICAGO — A woman was injured by gunfire while driving on Interstate 94, police said.

At 3:24 p.m. Wednesday police responded to the shooting in the southbound lanes of I-94 near 111th Street in Chicago, according to Illinois State Police.

A 28-year-old Chicago woman was found in Chicago suffering from gunshot wound injuries. She was taken to a local hospital for injuries that were reportedly not life-threatening.

The woman was driving south on I-94 when her vehicle was hit by gunfire in the area between 103rd Street and 111th Street. The suspect had fired shots from an unknown vehicle driving in the same direction.

After being struck, the woman exited the expressway and drove to a Chicago Police District.

The shooting remains under investigation and the suspect is being sought.

Anyone who saw the shooting or has any information on the incident or suspect is asked to call ISP at 847-294-4400. Police said callers can remain anonymous.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.