HAMMOND — A Chicago woman was tackled by an officer Saturday evening after she threatened to stab a man at Horseshoe Casino, police said.
Police Lt. Steven Kellogg said Adeleine Wiley, 54, "incorrectly" believed the man stole her money, prompting her to pull out a knife and wave it toward him.
Kellogg said nearby police saw the heated exchange and jumped into action. One officer subdued Wiley, while another distracted her before she was ultimately taken into custody about 9 p.m. "without further incident."
Wiley hit her eye on the ground during the arrest, but she didn't suffer any additional injuries, Kellogg said. No one else involved was injured.
Continue reading
your article
with a digital subscription.
Wiley faces charges of felony intimidation and resisting law enforcement with a deadly weapon after Saturday's incident in the 700 block of Casino Center Drive, Kellogg said. She remains in Lake County Jail on a $5,000 bond.
Olivia is the morning cops/breaking news reporter at The Times. She spends her time monitoring traffic and weather reports, scanning crime logs and reading court documents. The Idaho native and University of Idaho grad has been with The Times since 2019.
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.