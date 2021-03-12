Woman taken to hospital after collision in Crown Point

CROWN POINT — A woman was thrown from a motorcycle in a collision on U.S. 231 in Crown Point.

Around 4:20 p.m. Tuesday police responded to a crash near U.S. 231 and Iowa Street in Crown Point, according to the Lake County Sheriff's Department.

Responding officers found a motorcycle and Toyota Camry that had collided near the intersection.

Witnesses told authorities the motorcycle was westbound on U.S. 231 when a car slowed to turn onto Iowa Street. The motorcycle then allegedly accelerated to continue driving westbound and the car started to turn left, colliding with the motorcycle, Lake County Sheriff's police reported.

The motorcycle driver, a 43-year-old Hebron man, was treated for arm injuries at the scene. The motorcycle passenger, a 41-year-old woman, was thrown from the motorcycle and was transported to a local hospital for complaints of chest pain, police said.

The driver of the car was not harmed. Police said the crash victims did not suffer life-threatening injuries.