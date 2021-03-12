 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Woman taken to hospital after collision in Crown Point
alert urgent

Woman taken to hospital after collision in Crown Point

{{featured_button_text}}
Ambulance stock stock

Once woman was taken to a local hospital following the crash. 

 Times file photo

CROWN POINT — A woman was thrown from a motorcycle in a collision on U.S. 231 in Crown Point. 

Around 4:20 p.m. Tuesday police responded to a crash near U.S. 231 and Iowa Street in Crown Point, according to the Lake County Sheriff's Department.

Responding officers found a motorcycle and Toyota Camry that had collided near the intersection.

Witnesses told authorities the motorcycle was westbound on U.S. 231 when a car slowed to turn onto Iowa Street. The motorcycle then allegedly accelerated to continue driving westbound and the car started to turn left, colliding with the motorcycle, Lake County Sheriff's police reported.

The motorcycle driver, a 43-year-old Hebron man, was treated for arm injuries at the scene. The motorcycle passenger, a 41-year-old woman, was thrown from the motorcycle and was transported to a local hospital for complaints of chest pain, police said.

The driver of the car was not harmed. Police said the crash victims did not suffer life-threatening injuries.

The crash remains under investigation by local police.

Gallery: Recent arrests booked into Lake County Jail

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

WATCH NOW: Man hits squad car, apprehended by dog in multi-state chase, police say

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Night Crime/Breaking News Reporter

Anna Ortiz is the breaking news/crime reporter for The Times, covering crime, politics, courts and investigative news. She is a graduate of Ball State University with a major in journalism and minor in anthropology. 219-933-4194, anna.ortiz@nwi.com

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Crime

Entertainment & Dining

Latest News

Local Sports

NWI Prep Sport News

Weather Alerts