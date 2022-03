Woman tells jury of overheard conversation before double homicide

CROWN POINT — A woman testified Tuesday she was listening on an open phone line in October 2020 when a man showed up at her boyfriend's Calumet Township home and began yelling about a gun.

Hours later, she found her boyfriend, 18-year-old Elijah Robinson, and his friend Maxwell Kroll, 17, dead inside their home in the 3900 block of West 51st Avenue, the woman said.

The two were shot to death, according to Lake Criminal Court records.

A trial for Alvino S. "Vino" Amaya, 37, of Gary, one of three people charged in the double homicide, began Monday before Judge Salvador Vasquez.

Amaya and his girlfriend, Dawn "Mama D" Carden, 43, of Gary, each have pleaded not guilty to two counts of murder. Carden also is facing two counts of dealing in a narcotic drug and two counts of contributing to the delinquency of a minor.

Co-defendant Elijah D. Robinson, 20, who is not related to the victim Robinson, pleaded guilty in August to one count of residential entry and agreed to testify against Amaya and Carden.

Destiny Solich told jurors she and her boyfriend Robinson usually talked to each other via FaceTime and often didn't hang up before falling asleep.

Solich said her phone's screen went dark after Robinson fell asleep the night of Oct. 15, 2020, so she went to another room in her home to talk with other people there. Some time later, she heard yelling coming from her phone but couldn't see anything, she said.

"Where the (expletive) is the gun? Give me the Glock 19," Solich heard, she testified.

She recognized the voice as Amaya's, because she had talked to him before and knew Amaya and Carden suspected Kroll of stealing a gun, she said.

"It was his voice," she said. "I know it was his voice."

Defense attorney Steve Mullins questioned Solich about how many times she had spoken with Amaya in person.

Solich testified she heard Amaya talking with others at a party Sept. 28, 2020, where she, the victims, Carden and Amaya were all drinking alcohol, smoking marijuana and taking ecstasy provided to them by Carden. She said she'd heard Amaya's voice at other times, when she was on the phone with victim Elijah Robinson while he was in Amaya's presence.

Solich testified she could hear her boyfriend saying he didn't have the Glock 19. She heard Amaya say they would go to Kroll's room, which was next to Robinson's room, and she didn't hear anything else after that, Solich testified.

When pressed by Mullins, Solich said she never heard a gunshot.

Solich said she woke victim Elijah Robinson's sister Natalie Robinson, who was spending the night at her house. They ultimately decided not to call police that night, she said.

"We didn't want to get the boys in trouble," she said.

Victims Robinson and Kroll worked with Carden's son and defendant Elijah D. Robinson, she said.

Natalie Robinson testified her brother knew Carden well, because Carden would set up calls with him and her son because her son was being held at the Lake County Juvenile Detention Center.

When Solich was unable to reach Robinson the following morning, she and Natalie Robinson got a ride to the boys' Calumet Township home. The women each testified they discovered the two dead inside Kroll's darkened bedroom.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.