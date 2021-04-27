Woman tells police she shot boyfriend dead after he choked her, threatened to kill her

CROWN POINT — An East Chicago woman was charged Tuesday with murder in the shooting death of her boyfriend Saturday night at her apartment.

Bertha M. Williams-Austin, 66, was taken into custody after calling 911 and reporting she had shot Lamar Cade, 49, of Hammond, Lake Criminal Court records state.

She has not yet entered a plea.

In an interview with detectives, Williams-Austin said she and Cade had been dating on and off for about 10 years and had a history of domestic violence, records state.

Williams-Austin told police Cade arrived drunk about 8:30 p.m. Saturday at her apartment in the 1600 block of Broadway and began calling her names, fighting with her and accusing her of being with another man.

Williams-Austin claimed Cade repeatedly threatened to kill her, so she began to pack a bag and leave.

While she was in her bedroom, she took a gun from under her mattress and put it in her pocket, records state.

Cade entered the room and pushed her, causing her to fall on the floor, she said.

Williams-Austin alleged Cade twisted her right arm back and choked her with his right hand while saying he was going to kill her.