Woman tells police she shot boyfriend dead after he choked her, threatened to kill her

CROWN POINT — An East Chicago woman was charged Tuesday with murder in the shooting death of her boyfriend Saturday night at her apartment.
Bertha M. Williams-Austin, 66, was taken into custody after calling 911 and reporting she had shot Lamar Cade, 49, of Hammond, Lake Criminal Court records state.
She has not yet entered a plea.
In an interview with detectives, Williams-Austin said she and Cade had been dating on and off for about 10 years and had a history of domestic violence, records state.
Williams-Austin told police Cade arrived drunk about 8:30 p.m. Saturday at her apartment in the 1600 block of Broadway and began calling her names, fighting with her and accusing her of being with another man.
Williams-Austin claimed Cade repeatedly threatened to kill her, so she began to pack a bag and leave.
While she was in her bedroom, she took a gun from under her mattress and put it in her pocket, records state.
Cade entered the room and pushed her, causing her to fall on the floor, she said.
Williams-Austin alleged Cade twisted her right arm back and choked her with his right hand while saying he was going to kill her.
She told police she begged him to allow her to go to a bathroom, records state.
While she was in the bathroom, she claimed she heard Cade threatening to kill her and demanding she open the door.
Williams-Austin told police she came out of the bathroom with the gun in her hand, told Cade, "You're not going to kill me," and shot him near his left shoulder.
Cade collapsed on the floor, and Williams-Austin called 911 and remained on the phone with a dispatcher until police arrived, records state.
Williams-Austin told police she recently bought the black 9mm Berretta at Cabela's but never thought she'd use it on Cade, according to court records.
She asked detectives about Cade's condition and upon learning he died, she began crying and said, "Lord have mercy. What have I done?" documents state.