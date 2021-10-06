Woman tells victim 'she will never leave closet again' after slamming head in door, police say

DEMOTTE — A woman told a victim "she would never leave the closet again" while pinning her down and choking her, police said.
Seneca C. Larson, 40, of Shelby, faces charges of confinement, strangulation and domestic battery, according to the Jasper County Sheriff's Department.
Police responded to a reported domestic battery on the afternoon of Oct. 4 to a residence five miles southwest of DeMotte.
The victim told police that a verbal fight had turned violent when Larson allegedly slammed the victim's head into a nearby closet. Larson then pinned the woman on the floor and started to choke her, police said.
As the victim's breathing became restricted, Larson allegedly told the woman "she would never leave the closet again."
However, Larson ceased choking her, allowing the victim to get back up. The woman was able to gather some belongings before leaving the residence.
Larson was arrested and taken to the Jasper County Detention Center.
Anna Ortiz
Night Crime/Breaking News Reporter
Anna Ortiz is the breaking news/crime reporter for The Times, covering crime, politics, courts and investigative news. She is a graduate of Ball State University with a major in journalism and minor in anthropology. 219-933-4194, anna.ortiz@nwi.com
