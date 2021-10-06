 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Woman tells victim 'she will never leave closet again' after slamming head in door, police say
urgent

Woman tells victim 'she will never leave closet again' after slamming head in door, police say

Police stock
Times file photo

DEMOTTE — A woman told a victim "she would never leave the closet again" while pinning her down and choking her, police said.

Seneca C. Larson, 40, of Shelby, faces charges of confinement, strangulation and domestic battery, according to the Jasper County Sheriff's Department.

Police responded to a reported domestic battery on the afternoon of Oct. 4 to a residence five miles southwest of DeMotte.

Ride along with Officer Jimmy Weller as he patrols the region's border of Lake Michigan as part of the Lake County Sheriff's Marine Unit. Video by Connor Burge. 

The victim told police that a verbal fight had turned violent when Larson allegedly slammed the victim's head into a nearby closet. Larson then pinned the woman on the floor and started to choke her, police said.

As the victim's breathing became restricted, Larson allegedly told the woman "she would never leave the closet again."

However, Larson ceased choking her, allowing the victim to get back up. The woman was able to gather some belongings before leaving the residence.

Larson was arrested and taken to the Jasper County Detention Center.

0
0
0
0
2

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

‘Ground-breaking’ malaria vaccine approved for children in sub-Saharan Africa

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Night Crime/Breaking News Reporter

Anna Ortiz is the breaking news/crime reporter for The Times, covering crime, politics, courts and investigative news. She is a graduate of Ball State University with a major in journalism and minor in anthropology. 219-933-4194, anna.ortiz@nwi.com

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Crime

Entertainment & Dining

Latest News

Local Sports

NWI Prep Sport News

Weather Alerts