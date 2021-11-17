Woman testifies homicide of friend's husband, emotional aftermath

CROWN POINT — A defense attorney grilled a woman Wednesday about her memory of a shooting that resulted in the death of her best friend's husband and her statements to police.
Angela Gauler testified she felt "overwhelming sadness and guilt" after Timothy R. Thomas, the man she invited into her friends' home, shot and killed Nicholas Lile, 42.
Thomas, 40, of Highland, has pleaded not guilty to charges of murder, aggravated battery and battery in the homicide Jan. 3 in the basement of Lile's home near Lowell.
Thomas was indefinitely suspended from his job as a police officer at the U.S. Veterans Affairs Northern Indiana Health Care System pending the disposition of his criminal case, a spokeswoman said. He was not on duty at the time of Lile's homicide.
Thomas directed police to meet him outside the home, as Nicholas Lile lay mortally wounded inside, and told officers he shot Lile after Lile attacked him. Defense attorney Ben Murphy told the jury in opening statements, "This is clearly a case of self-defense."
Lake County Deputy Prosecutors Michelle Jatkiewicz and Keith Anderson are working this week to prove Thomas murdered Lile by shooting him once in the chest when Lile did not have a gun.
Gauler said she and her friend of 20 years, Jessika Lile, planned to get together and have a good time the night of Jan. 2. Gauler planned to sleep at the Liles' home, because she didn't want to drink alcohol and drive.
Gauler has been casually dating Thomas, and she and the Liles decided to invite him over, she said.
She testified she became "incredibly inebriated" and couldn't recall much about the party. She only vaguely recalled when Thomas arrived, she said.
Gauler said she remembered sitting with Jessika Lile at a bar in the Liles' basement.
"I remember us laughing," she said. "I remember looking over and something was happening, and the next thing I know, Nic was shot."
She held her hands up, side by side, to show how close the two men appeared to be before the shooting.
Gauler said she recalled police drove her home. She tried to lie down for about half an hour, but felt compelled to take down her Christmas decorations and begin drinking beer.
By the time a relative drove her to her first interview with a Lake County sheriff's detective, she had drank five to six light beers, she said. She didn't tell the detective she continued drinking after the shooting.
Gauler said she tried to answer the detective's questions, admitting she initially said she thought Thomas and Nicholas Lile had a "physical altercation" before the shooting. During her second interview with police, she gave a statement similar to her testimony Wednesday.
Gauler said she decided to give a second statement after talking to Jessika Lile, because she felt she didn't express herself in a way that was "truly right" the first time.
She admitted she later learned Jessika Lile had recorded that phone call and another, but she denied she felt pressured by Jessika Lile to change her story.
"I wanted to go in there with a clear mind, sleep and no alcohol in my system," she said.
She told defense attorney Christopher Cooper she didn't "recant" her story.
During a hearing outside the presence of the jury, Lake Criminal Court Judge Salvador Vaquez refused to allow Cooper to show the jury a videotape of Gauler's first interview with police.
"This is not a recant situation," the judge said. "This is not a full duress situation."
Cooper said the jury should decide how intoxicated Gauler was.
"I disagree with your proposition," Vasquez said. "The tape is out."