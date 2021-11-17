Woman testifies homicide of friend's husband, emotional aftermath

Gauler has been casually dating Thomas, and she and the Liles decided to invite him over, she said.

She testified she became "incredibly inebriated" and couldn't recall much about the party. She only vaguely recalled when Thomas arrived, she said.

Gauler said she remembered sitting with Jessika Lile at a bar in the Liles' basement.

"I remember us laughing," she said. "I remember looking over and something was happening, and the next thing I know, Nic was shot."

She held her hands up, side by side, to show how close the two men appeared to be before the shooting.

Gauler said she recalled police drove her home. She tried to lie down for about half an hour, but felt compelled to take down her Christmas decorations and begin drinking beer.

By the time a relative drove her to her first interview with a Lake County sheriff's detective, she had drank five to six light beers, she said. She didn't tell the detective she continued drinking after the shooting.