Woman testifies she was dating defendant night she was shot, left for dead

CROWN POINT — A woman testified Tuesday she was shot twice and left for dead in April 2019 by a man she'd been dating and his mother, both of whom wanted to find and silence her relative.

The man, Jarod D. Johnson, 25, of Gary, is standing trial this week on felony charges of attempted murder, aggravated battery, battery by means of a deadly weapon, battery resulting in serious bodily injury and intimidation. He pleaded not guilty.

T'Anna Green told a Lake Criminal Court jury her children's father, with whom she lived at the time, knew she was in an intimate relationship with Johnson before Johnson's mother, Patricia Carrington, 49, and brother Jaron Johnson, 24, abducted her late April 14, 2019, as she walked along Ridge Road in Gary and forced her into a silver car.

Carrington and Jaron Johnson each pleaded guilty last year to federal kidnapping charges, but Judge Salvador Vasquez ordered attorneys not to discuss their cases in the presence of the jury for Jarod Johnson's trial.

Green testified she was blindfolded and had her hands bound behind her back. At one point, the car stopped, Jarod Johnson got in and he told her he was the "Grim Reaper," she said.

In response to questions from Lake County Deputy Prosecutor David Rooda, Green said she recognized Jarod Johnson's voice because they spoke frequently on the phone, by video chat and had been intimate together.

The Johnson brothers and their mother wanted to know where to find another woman, who was expected to be a witness in a criminal trial involving Jarod Johnson scheduled to begin the following day, she said.

That woman, who had a child with the brother of Green's children's father, didn't live with Green, her children's father and his family members, Green testified. The woman had arrived at their home that weekend, likely because of the court proceedings scheduled to begin April 15, 2019, Green said.

Green testified she never told the Johnsons and Carrington the woman's location because Green's own children were with the woman.

During cross-examination by defense attorney Marc Laterzo, Green said Tuesday was the first time she admitted to authorities she was in an intimate relationship with Jarod Johnson.

She said law enforcement never asked about the nature of their relationship, so she didn't mention it. When Laterzo confronted her with her testimony from a previous court proceeding, she admitted she lied under oath when asked by an attorney if she was in a romantic relationship with him.

In response to a question from the jury, Green said her feelings about their relationship "didn't matter because of what happened to me."

Green also admitted under cross-examination that she spoke on the phone with Jarod Johnson and Carrington the day she was abducted. She called Carrington "Mama" and thought they shared a bond, she said.

She had been messaging Jarod Johnson in the hours before the shooting because she wanted to discuss why he told her best friend she was pregnant when that wasn't true, she said. She admitted she messaged him about meeting up to have sex.

He was "mean, nasty and rude" during their last phone call, and she left work in Griffith about 11:15 p.m. with plans to walk two hours to the Gary home she shared with her children's father and his family, she said.

Green testified she was walking by a cemetery along Ridge Road when a silver car cut her off and Jaron Johnson and Carrington got out. Jaron Johnson hit her in the back of the head with a gun and forced her into the car's back seat, Green said.

She alleged Jaron Johnson held two guns in her face while Carrington rode in the front passenger seat. Both Jaron Johnson and Carrington hit her in the face and repeatedly demanded to know where to find her relative, she said.

Green said Carrington bound her hands with duct tape and used a sock and duct tape to blindfold her. She admitted under cross-examination she initially told police Jaron Johnson tied up her hands, but she testified she now thinks it was Carrington.

Green said the car stopped and she remained inside while others got out. Jarod Johnson entered the car, and whoever was driving continued on, she said.

Jarod Johnson and Carrington continued asking her the location of her relative, but she didn't answer, she said. When the car stopped, Jarod Johnson dragged her out of the car, she testified.

She knew it was Jarod Johnson because she recognized his touch, she said.

She could feel water on the ground seeping into her Crocs and thought she was being led to water to be drowned, she testified.

After walking a distance, Carrington and Jarod Johnson gave her another chance to reveal her relative's location, she said. When she didn't answer, she heard Carrington say, "(Expletive)," and she was shot in the face, she said.

She fell to the ground and played dead, she said. She recognized Jarod Johnson's voice saying, "Ma, she ain't dead yet," heard several footsteps and four gunshots. One of the bullets hit her shoulder, she testified.

Laterzo repeatedly questioned her testimony that she recognized the footsteps as Jarod Johnson's, despite being blindfolded and on wet ground. Green said she could tell the difference between him and Carrington because she had known them both for about five years and was close to them at the time.