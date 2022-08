Woman testifies she was forced to lure man to his death in Region

CROWN POINT — A woman at the center of a Lynwood man's homicide in July 2020 in Gary testified Tuesday that her children's father had a gun in his hand when he threatened to kill her and her kids if she didn't participate in a series of events that led to the man's shooting death.

Jazmin J. Garcia, 21, said she complied with her boyfriend Devin S. "Devo" Barron's orders because she was afraid of him.

Garcia took the stand during the first day of a two-day bench trial before Lake Criminal Court Judge Samuel Cappas for defendant Jason D. "Lafa" Hinton 26, of Chicago Heights.

Hinton has pleaded not guilty to murder and robbery charges in the July 1, 2020, homicide of Jacquice Baylock, 18, of Lynwood, in the 1900 block of Taney Place in Gary.

Lake County Deputy Prosecutor Infiniti Westberg said evidence would show Hinton and Barron shot Baylock to death July 1, 2020, after Garcia lured him to Gary under a pretense of picking up other women for a hotel party.

Garcia testified several other men also were involved in the killing.

Dwain E. "Gllizo" Cunigan drove one of two cars used in the homicide, she said. Laquan M. Tolliver, 20, of Chicago Heights, rode in one of the cars and provided a location in Gary, Garcia said.

Hinton's defense attorney, Patrick Young, said Garcia gave police Hinton's name only after detectives refused to stop interrogating her in November 2020 following her requests for a break and an opportunity to speak with an attorney.

"She is the only one who has implicated Mr. Hinton in this matter," Young said.

The state did not have a "mountain of cellphone evidence" showing Hinton's location, text messages or video footage of any suspects, he said. No murder weapons were found.

Garcia said the first time Barron caught her with Baylock was in May 2020, when he showed up at a hotel where she and Baylock had been staying and broke her jaw.

Garcia knew Baylock from elementary, middle and high school and reconnected with him in the months before he was killed. They had a "romantic relationship," she testified.

Despite Barron's alleged violent attack on her, Garcia continued to talk to Baylock in the months leading up to his death, she said.

On July 1, 2020, Barron took her to the hospital because she was still feeling pain in her jaw from her earlier injury, she said.

When Barron picked her up, they didn't talk much because she feared he already was angry and she didn't want to make it worse, she said.

They arrived at Barron's relative's home, and he handed her an iPad and told her, "Text him," Garcia said. She attempted to ask who, but he said, "You know who," she said.

Garcia said Barron had a gun and threatened to kill her and their children, so she reached out to Baylock. He told her where to pick him up, she said.

Garcia testified she drove in a silver Impala to pick up Baylock while Barron and the other co-defendants rode behind her in a black vehicle.

At one point, Baylock asked her to turn around because he forgot something, and Barron sent her a message asking what she was doing and warning she "better not (expletive) this up," she said.

When she finally pulled up at the location on Taney Place, Baylock got out to urinate, she said. Barron sent her a message ordering her to get out of the silver car, she said.

Garcia complied, and Baylock asked her where she was going. She told him to wait and entered a nearby alley, where she saw Hinton and Barron each holding guns, she said.

Garcia said she got into the black car, and Cunigan pulled it into the street near the silver car where Baylock was seated. She heard gunshots and saw Hinton shoot Baylock once in the back, she said.

She broke down in tears as she testified Barron stood over Baylock and fired about five shots.

Hinton began to pick up money Baylock had that went flying following the shooting, Garcia said.

Hinton and Barron fled in the silver car, and Cunigan drove her, Tolliver and another man back to Illinois, she said.

Garcia attempted to "act normal" in the days afterward because Barron was still around her children and she was afraid, she said.

She testified that a photo, which was posted to social media July 5, showed Barron flashing some of the cash he took from Baylock and her holding up two guns. One of those guns, which had a sticker on it, was the weapon Barron used to kill Baylock, she said.

In the months after the shooting, Barron and Tolliver each traded away the guns Barron and Hinton used to shoot Baylock, she said.

Young asked Garcia why she didn't make any plans after the homicide to protect her children from Barron. She didn't talk to detectives until her arrest in November 2020, and she wasn't initially truthful with them, she said.

"No matter where I go, he always shows up, and the police, they didn't help me," Garcia said.

She pleaded guilty in April to aggravated battery, a level 3 felony. If Cappas accepts her plea agreement, she could face three to 16 years in prison.

In exchange for her testimony, Lake County prosecutors agreed to dismiss a murder charge, which carried a possible penalty of 45 to 65 years in prison.

Garcia said she didn't like jail, but she denied Young's suggestion she "would give a man up" to be with her children.

"I'll tell the truth and see what happens to me," she said.

Garcia agreed as part of her plea deal that she would not be sentenced until each of her co-defendants' cases are resolved.

Barron and Cunigan each were being held at the Cook County Jail, prosecutors said at a previous hearing. The men's cases were expected to remain sealed until they're extradited to Lake County.

Barron is facing an unrelated murder charge secured by Chicago police, Cook County sheriff's police said.

Tolliver has pleaded not guilty to murder and robbery and does not yet have a trial date.

Testimony was expected to continue Wednesday.