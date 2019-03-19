VALPARAISO — Nearly two years after a woman claimed she was forced to have sex to protect the safety of herself and her boyfriend, the criminal case has been set for trial.
An April 15 trial was set Tuesday by Porter Circuit Court Judge Mary Harper for Kearis Perry-Jones, 20, of Valparaiso, who faces felony counts of rape when compelled by force or imminent threat of force, and robbery resulting in bodily injury, according to court records.
The incident in question occurred on July 2, 2017 and Perry-Jones remains behind bars at the Porter County Jail awaiting disposition of the case.
The female and male victims in the case said they went to a residence on South Locust Street at 12:30 p.m, on the day in question to "hang out" with friends the male had not seen since being released from jail, according to court documents.
The male said he fell asleep during the visit and woke up with Perry-Jones and a male juvenile beating him in the chest and face, police said. The pair reportedly had a .45-caliber handgun in the residence.
Perry-Jones and the juvenile were searching the male's pockets and saying, "give us the money," according to the charging documents. They then continued beating him while removing his shoes and taking the more than $350 in cash that they discovered and a cell phone.
The male said he lost consciousness due to the beating and the next thing he remembers is having left the apartment with his girlfriend.
The girlfriend confirmed the beating and theft as described by the male, but added that she was sexually assaulted by Perry-Jones, according to court records.
She said while trying to intervene on behalf of her boyfriend, Perry-Jones and the juvenile said if she did not have sex with them, they would resume beating her boyfriend, police said. She repeatedly refused their requests, but Perry-Jones forced her to engage sexually with him, police said.
The couple then fled the residence, but not before Perry-Jones threatened further violence if she said anything about the sexual attack, according to charging information.