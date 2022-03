Woman told hotel worker, 'Help me,' before stabbing, police say

CROWN POINT — A woman checked into a Schererville hotel last week, bought a filet knife at a nearby Walmart and returned to the hotel to stab a housekeeping employee, court records allege.

Jill Ann Simmons, 40, of Crete, was found by police in the bathroom of a hotel room Wednesday with blood stains all over her shirt, according to Lake Criminal Court documents.

Simmons had not yet entered pleas to felony counts attempted murder, battery resulting in serious bodily injury and battery by means of a deadly weapon and a misdemeanor count of resisting law enforcement.

When a Schererville police officer found Simmons in a bathroom at the Staybridge Suites in the 1700 block of Fount Park Driver, she said she entered the wrong room and was attacked by three people, records state.

Two housekeeping employees told police they were cleaning a second-floor room when Simmons walked into the room with a knife and attacked one of them.

The employee who was stabbed told investigators Simmons appeared in a doorway and said, "I need to tell you something."

Simmons pulled out a knife, held it over her head in a threatening manner and said, "Help me," before moving toward the employee, according to court records.

The employee grabbed the knife and told Simmons to stop, and the two tussled until the employee pushed Simmons onto a couch and wrapped her legs around Simmons. The employee told police she got control of the knife, ran out of the room and threw it in a garbage can.

The second housekeeping employee began hitting Simmons with a broom handle, and the wounded employee returned and struck Simmons with a vacuum cord until Simmons retreated into the bathroom, records state.

The employee suffered cuts to her left hand, right forearm, right ear, left thigh and head. She received a total of 24 stitches for the wounds and three staples in her head, according to documents.

Police learned Simmons had reserved a third-floor room, where they found prescription bottles containing levothyroxine, which is used to treat thyroid disorders; alprazolam, an anti-anxiety medication; escitalopram, which is prescribed to treat depression and anxiety; and phentermine, a weight-loss medication.

Detectives also obtained records showing Simmons purchased a filet knife at the Schererville Walmart about two hours before the stabbing, records state.

After Simmons was checked at a local hospital, she became irate and fought with police as they attempted to handcuff her, documents allege.

