PORTAGE — After pulling over a female motorist suspected in a hit-and-run and asking her where she was coming from, the driver stared for a few seconds and then held up an Arby's fast food bag, police said.
When asked where she was going, "she again blankly stared at me and slowly held up a bag of food," according to the incident report from Portage police. "Christine (Huard) appeared to have trouble processing the questions I was asking her."
Huard, 40, of Crown Point, was later taken into custody on multiple charges of operating her vehicle while intoxicated after police determined her blood alcohol count was more than twice the legal limit and that she had consumed barbiturates and benzodiazepine.
Police stopped Huard's vehicle shortly before noon Thursday in the area of Swanson Road and Harmony Avenue after another motorist reported seeing her strike a mailbox and then flee.
Huard initially denied consuming any alcohol or drugs, and was uncooperative in attempts by police determine her level of sobriety, according to the incident report.
Police described her as "unsteady on her feet" and leaning against her vehicle while being questioned.
After police secured a warrant from a judge, blood and urine tests were taken, police said. Nurses said the first urine test was cold and clear, indicating it may have been toilet or sink water, police said.
Police said they were unable to locate the damaged mailbox.