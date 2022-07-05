Woman upset over dad's arrest winds up behind bars after damaging police phone, Portage cops say

PORTAGE — Police say a 33-year-old Illinois woman upset over the arrest of her father wound up behind bars herself after damaging a telephone in the vestibule of the Portage police station.

Kerry Trierweiler, listed as being both from Des Plains and Wheeling, showed up at the downtown police station on the morning of June 22, picked up the phone to inquire about obtaining her father's impounded vehicle and was told she would need power of attorney.

She then ended the call and called back.

"Kerry immediately started yelling at clerical about how the "(expletive) Portage police" arrested her dad," the incident report says. "Kerry yelled her dad "was a (expletive) vet " and didn't deserve to be arrested."

Police staff again explained she would need a power of attorney to collect the vehicle.

"Kerry then took the phone headset and slammed it into the display screen attached to the wall," police said.

She struck the display at least three times before entering the passenger side of a vehicle and fleeing the scene.

Police said they found the display screen on the phone cracked and the screen no longer working.

Police initially were unable to locate Trierweiler, but said they took her into custody around 2:30 a.m. Saturday after responding to a call of a woman knocking on doors and windows in the 3100 block of Cooley Street.

She was taken to the Porter County jail and has since bonded out, records show.

Trierweiler faces a misdemeanor count of criminal mischief.

