Woman upset over dad's arrest winds up behind bars after damaging police phone, Portage cops say

PORTAGE — Police say a 33-year-old Illinois woman upset over the arrest of her father wound up behind bars herself after damaging a telephone in the vestibule of the Portage police station.
Kerry Trierweiler, listed as being both from Des Plains and Wheeling, showed up at the downtown police station on the morning of June 22, picked up the phone to inquire about obtaining her father's impounded vehicle and was told she would need power of attorney.
She then ended the call and called back.
"Kerry immediately started yelling at clerical about how the "(expletive) Portage police" arrested her dad," the incident report says. "Kerry yelled her dad "was a (expletive) vet " and didn't deserve to be arrested."
Police staff again explained she would need a power of attorney to collect the vehicle.
"Kerry then took the phone headset and slammed it into the display screen attached to the wall," police said.
U.S. Steel to cut jobs, end steelmaking operations at Granite City Works as it looks to bolster iron ore supplies
Theft suspects strike in Schererville parking lots, police warn
Lost Valparaiso couple rescued in southern Indiana wilderness area
Indicted Lake County sheriff barred from carrying handgun in public
Four Winds New Buffalo patron wins $500,000 on $5 bet
Man arrested on charges he repeatedly molested middle school-age girl
Couple pulled from Lake Michigan; wife is in critical condition, officials say
Hammond Walmart worker surprised with promotion at shareholders meeting in Arkansas
Movie production business ready to roll in Merrillville
Region skateboard park closed in wake of vandalism; mayor threatens to move it
JERRY DAVICH: Lily lived only 46 days. Her death gave birth to her teen parents' legacy.
Munster cop cut from patrol car, taken to hospital following pursuit crash, department says
JERRY DAVICH: Death of 46-day-old baby: 'Lily took one final deep breath, exhaled, and that was it'
At least 6 killed, 24 hurt in shooting at July 4th parade near Chicago
Retired cop behind bars on charges of shooting twice at Porter County neighbor, records show
She struck the display at least three times before entering the passenger side of a vehicle and fleeing the scene.
Police said they found the display screen on the phone cracked and the screen no longer working.
Police initially were unable to locate Trierweiler, but said they took her into custody around 2:30 a.m. Saturday after responding to a call of a woman knocking on doors and windows in the 3100 block of Cooley Street.
She was taken to the Porter County jail and has since bonded out, records show.
Trierweiler faces a misdemeanor count of criminal mischief.
Gallery: Recent arrests booked into the Porter County Jail
Meysin Hollowell
Arrest date: June 29, 2022 Age: 19 Residence: Valparaiso, IN Booking Number: 2202656
Charges: Battery, misdemeanor
Keith Wagner
Arrest date: June 29, 2022 Age: 43 Residence: Chesterton, IN Booking Number: 2202650
Charges: OWI, misdemeanor
Derek Frizzell
Arrest date: June 29, 2022 Age: 31 Residence: DeMotte, IN Booking Number: 2202648
Charges: Domestic battery, misdemeanor
Marquis Crawford
Arrest date: June 29, 2022 Age: 21 Residence: Oshkosh, WI Booking Number: 2202652
Charges: Weapons/firearm with a removed, obliterated or alteredd serial number, felony
Angie Quintanilla
Arrest date: June 29, 2022 Age: 45 Residence: Stevensville, MI Booking Number: 2202642
Charges: Possession of cocaine or narcotic drug, felony
Harvey Jones
Arrest date: June 29, 2022 Age: 37 Residence: Markham, IL Booking Number: 2202640
Charges: Resisting law enforcement, felony
Daniel Hough
Arrest date: June 29, 2022 Age: 39 Residence: Marseilles, IL Booking Number: 2202644
Charges: Possession of cocaine or narcotic drug, felony
Halina Duke
Arrest date: June 29, 2022 Age: 23 Residence: Merrillville, IN Booking Number: 2202638
Charges: OWI, misdemeanor
Jay Eagen
Arrest date: June 29, 2022 Age: 31 Residence: Valparaiso, IN Booking Number: 2202631
Charges: Domestic battery, felony
Greggory Flisiak
Arrest date: June 29, 2022 Age: 59 Residence: Valparaiso, IN Booking Number: 2202637
Charges: OWI, felony
Steven Gregory
Arrest date: June 29, 2022 Age: 68 Residence: Valparaiso, IN Booking Number: 2202636
Charges: OWI, misdemeanor
David Campbell
Arrest date: June 29, 2022 Age: 38 Residence: Knox, IN Booking Number: 2202641
Charges: Theft, felony
Shakila Williams
Arrest date: June 28, 2022 Age: 36 Residence: Chicago, IL Booking Number: 2202624
Charges: OWI, misdemeanor
Berlmon Manley Jr.
Arrest date: June 28, 2022 Age: 56 Residence: Chicago, IL Booking Number: 2202621
Charges: OWI, misdemeanor
Aunzette Smith
Arrest date: June 28, 2022 Age: 71 Residence: Valparaiso, IN Booking Number: 2202626
Charges: Criminal mischief, felony
Rodney Hatchett
Arrest date: June 28, 2022 Age: 36 Residence: Portage, IN Booking Number: 2202622
Charges: Possession of a controlled substance, felony
Justin Chapman
Arrest date: June 28, 2022 Age: 19 Residence: Lake Station, IN Booking Number: 2202620
Charges: Weapons/ firearm with a removed, o bliterated or alteredd serial number, felony
Tirris Rhymes
Arrest date: June 26, 2022 Age: 42 Residence: Crown Point, IN Booking Number: 2202607
Charges: Domestic battery, felony
John Schmidt
Arrest date: June 26, 2022 Age: 43 Residence: Portage, IN Booking Number: 2202602
Charges: Battery, felony
Onastea Tompkins
Arrest date: June 26, 2022 Age: 20 Residence: Michigan City, IN Booking Number: 2202604
Charges: Strangulation, felony
Jerry Palmer
Arrest date: June 26, 2022 Age: 63 Residence: Valparaiso, IN Booking Number: 2202608
Charges: Child molestation, felony
Michael Kaufman
Arrest date: June 26, 2022 Age: 25 Residence: Valparaiso, IN Booking Number: 2202609
Charges: Domestic battery, misdemeanor
Jeffrey Lambert
Arrest date: June 26, 2022 Age: 49 Residence: Lake Station, IN Booking Number: 2202605
Charges: Battery, felony
Ryan Buck
Arrest date: June 26, 2022 Age: 28 Residence: LaPorte, IN Booking Number: 2202601
Charges: Possession of methamphetamine, felony
Phillip Twombly
Arrest date: June 25, 2022 Age: 44 Residence: LaPorte, IN Booking Number: 2202586
Charges: Dealing in methamphetamine, felony
Roel Ybarra
Arrest date: June 25, 2022 Age: 23 Residence: Yorkville, IL Booking Number: 2202594
Charges: OWI, misdemeanor
Selena Rivera
Arrest date: June 25, 2022 Age: 35 Residence: Portage, IN Booking Number: 2202595
Charges: Identity deception, felony
Thomas Samuelson
Arrest date: June 25, 2022 Age: 64 Residence: Portage, IN Booking Number: 2202597
Charges: Invasion of privacy, felony
Lonnie Savado Jr.
Arrest date: June 25, 2022 Age: 34 Residence: Portage, IN Booking Number: 2202588
Charges: OWI, misdemeanor
David Smith
Arrest date: June 25, 2022 Age: 51 Residence: Chesterton, IN Booking Number: 2202598
Charges: Intimidation, felony
Timothy Knoblock Jr.
Arrest date: June 25, 2022 Age: 43 Residence: Valparaiso, IN Booking Number: 2202578
Charges: Habitual traffic offender, felony
Lindsey Powell
Arrest date: June 25, 2022 Age: 37 Residence: Valparaiso, IN Booking Number: 2202587
Charges: OWI, misdemeanor
Dennis Jerome
Arrest date: June 25, 2022 Age: 50 Residence: Merrillville, IN Booking Number: 2202583
Charges: OWI, misdemeanor
Logan King
Arrest date: June 25, 2022 Age: 21 Residence: Hanna, IN Booking Number: 2202582
Charges: OWI, felony
Adrian Albisu
Arrest date: June 25, 2022 Age: 41 Residence: Valparaiso, IN Booking Number: 2202579
Charges: Strangulation, felony
Jimmy Grott
Arrest date: June 25, 2022 Age: 35 Residence: Wheatfield, IN Booking Number: 2202593
Charges: Intimidation, felony
Cleveland Young
Arrest date: June 24, 2022 Age: 34 Residence: Gary, IN Booking Number: 2202567
Charges: Battery, misdemeanor
Bartosz Wozniak
Arrest date: June 24, 2022 Age: 31 Residence: Portage, IN Booking Number: 2202557
Charges: Possession of controlled substance, felony
Michael White
Arrest date: June 24, 2022 Age: 55 Residence: Hobart, IN Booking Number: 2202573
Charges: P ossession of methamphetamine, felony
Justin Phelps
Arrest date: June 24, 2022 Age: 35 Residence: LaPorte, IN Booking Number: 2202561
Charges: OWI, misdemeanor
Barry Sayger Jr.
Arrest date: June 24, 2022 Age: 36 Residence: Valparaiso, IN Booking Number: 2202562
Charges: Possession a hypodermic syringe or needle, felony
Matthew Todosijevic
Arrest date: June 24, 2022 Age: 41 Residence: Valparaiso, IN Booking Number: 2202554
Charges: Child molestation, felony
Dylan Nova
Arrest date: June 24, 2022 Age: 20 Residence: Valparaiso, IN Booking Number: 2202565
Charges: S exual misconduct with a minor, felony
Francis Higgins
Arrest date: June 24, 2022 Age: 31 Residence: River Woods, IL Booking Number: 2202556
Charges: OWI, felony
Brittany Nellett
Arrest date: June 24, 2022 Age: 31 Residence: Portage, IN Booking Number: 2202564
Charges: OWI, misdemeanor
Allen Hargrave
Arrest date: June 24, 2022 Age: 38 Residence: Portage, IN Booking Number: 2202560
Charges: Domestic battery, felony
Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter
Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email.