Woman used box cutter-type knife to stab man's neck during argument, records allege
CROWN POINT — A Chicago woman was drinking alcohol with a group of people earlier this month in Hammond when she began arguing with a man and stabbed him in the neck with a box cutter-type knife, court records allege.

Danielle T. Brown, 21, walked up to Hammond police at the crime scene and — without being questioned — said, "I stabbed him," Lake Criminal Court records allege.

Police responded about 9:15 p.m. July 23 and found the man — a 41-year-old from Chicago — and Brown walking in circles in the intersection of Conkey Street and Madison Avenue.

The front of the man's shirt was covered in blood and he had a gaping wound in his neck, records state.

The man later told police the stab wound was close to his carotid artery, and doctors advised him to go to a Chicago hospital for follow-up care, according to documents.

Witnesses told police the man, his girlfriend and Brown, the girlfriend's friend, were drinking with others at a home in the 600 block of Conkey Street.

The man and Brown began arguing, and Brown threatened him several times by saying she was going to stab him, witnesses told police.

After Brown stabbed the man, she began chasing him in the street while holding the knife, records allege.

The man told police he didn't remember what he and Brown were arguing about before she stabbed him, records show.

Brown was charged with aggravated battery, battery resulting in serious bodily injury, battery by means of a deadly weapon and battery by bodily waste.

A Lake Criminal Court magistrate entered not guilty pleas on her behalf during an initial hearing Monday. 

Brown was being held on a bond of $50,000 surety or $5,000 cash.

