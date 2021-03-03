Woman wanted on charges alleging she plunged knife into man's chest

CROWN POINT — A Chicago woman was wanted Wednesday on charges alleging she stabbed her sister's boyfriend in the chest May 17 after a day of drinking.

Tamika L. Graves, 40, is accused of plunging a steel-handled kitchen knife into the man's chest about 11:30 a.m. when he opened the door to his apartment in the 5700 block of Kennedy Terrance in Gary's Miller section.

The man suffered two collapsed lungs, underwent two surgeries, spent about a month at a Chicago hospital and will have a plate and two rods in his body for the rest of his life as a result of the stabbing, according to Lake Criminal Court records.

The man told police he and his girlfriend invited Graves and others over for drinks, and Graves became upset because she wanted to listen to music, records state.

The man told Graves she didn't run his house, but he left with a friend, according to court documents.

When he returned, Graves stabbed him as he walked in his front door, records state.

The man said he heard his girlfriend ask Graves why she stabbed him before he fell to the floor and "everything went black," documents allege.