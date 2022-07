Woman wanted on charges she shot mother's fiance over card game, 'trash talk'

CROWN POINT — A 20-year-old woman was wanted Friday on charges she shot her mother's fiance in May after becoming angry with him during a party for her mother in East Chicago.

Dashiae Williams, of East Chicago, is accused of shooting the man multiple times, leaving him partially paralyzed.

She was charged last week with felony attempted murder, aggravated battery, battery by means of a deadly weapon and battery resulting in serious bodily injury.

East Chicago police were dispatched about 12:10 a.m. May 18 to a building in the 3800 block of Main Street for a report of a shooting, Lake Criminal Court records show.

Officers found a man inside the building lying on his stomach bleeding from a wound.

The man, who was taken to St. Catherine Hospital, later told detectives Williams became upset and accused of him cheating while they and others were playing the card game spades.

After the argument ended, the man lost the game and began "taking trash" to his fiancee. Williams stood up and said he needed to stop talking to her mother "like that," court records state.

The man told police he and others told Williams he was "just playing" and urged her to calm down. He told Williams to put down her gun, but when he turned to walk away she shot him three times, records state.

Others pushed Williams out of the building and locked the door, and she left before police arrived.

Anyone with information about Williams' immediate whereabouts is asked to call Lake County dispatch at 219-660-0000.

To reach East Chicago detectives, call 219-391-8318. To remain anonymous, call 219-391-8500.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.