Woman was driving drunk with 4-year-old when she hit, killed pedestrian, records allege

CROWN POINT — A Crown Point woman was driving drunk with her 4-year-old daughter in the backseat when she hit and killed a man Jan. 19 as he walked in a center turn lane on Taft Street, court records allege.

Christian M. Garza, 24, had a blood alcohol concentration of 0.179 after the crash, records state.

Police found Andreas Ramos' body on the hood of the red 2017 Volkswagen that Garza was driving.

Garza posted a $5,000 cash bond Wednesday and is scheduled to make an initial appearance April 1. She's facing seven felony counts, including causing death when operating while intoxicated and neglect of a dependent.

Merrillville police learned Ramos left work at a McDonalds on U.S. 30 and was walking back to the Lake County Community Corrections Kimbrough Work Release Center on 93rd Avenue when he was hit, records state.

Garza told police she was driving south on Taft Street about 12:40 a.m., got into a turn lane to go east on 93rd Avenue and hit what she initially thought might be a deer, documents state.

Police noticed Garza had slurred speech and bloodshot eyes. She initially denied drinking any alcohol, but later told an officer she had "one Squirt and Don Julio before leaving a relative's home in St. John, records state.