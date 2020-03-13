Woman who caused head-on crash on U.S. 30 was high on fentanyl, morphine, police say

HOBART — A Hebron woman is facing two felony charges after police allege she was high at the time of a head-on collision on U.S. 30 in Hobart in December.
Jessica Eversole, 41, is facing a level 5 felony count of causing serious bodily injury when operating a vehicle with a controlled substance in the blood and a level 5 felony count of causing serious bodily injury when operating a vehicle while intoxicated.
She also is facing two misdemeanor charges: one for operating a vehicle while intoxicated and another for operating a vehicle with a controlled substance in the body, according to court records.
As of early Friday afternoon, Eversole was not in custody. There is a warrant out for her arrest, records show.
About 11:15 p.m. on Dec. 10, Eversole was driving a gold Pontiac on U.S. 30 in Hobart when witnesses observed her driving eastbound in the westbound lane at a high rate of speed without headlights. She then drove into the center median, but went back in the westbound lane and began to veer sideways, court records state.
When Eversole got back on the road, she collided with the driver of a white Nissan, Miguel Morquecho, records state.
Morquecho suffered various injuries in the crash, including broken legs, a cut on his right knee and a severely-injured left thigh. Morquecho was wearing his seat belt, which caused a broken pelvis and hips. His left ribs were broken, and he also had spinal fractures and bruised lungs.
When police found Morquecho, he was trapped inside of his car, repeatedly asking to be removed from the vehicle, records show.
Eversole was ejected from the car she was driving, records state. A purse was found nearby, where officers discovered identifying information, showing it to be Eversole’s. Inside the purse, police found a crack pipe, marijuana and another smoking device, according to court records.
Police received a warrant to obtain a blood draw from Eversole before she was airlifted to Loyola University Medical Center in Chicago.
According to toxicology results, Eversole had Lorazepam, fentanyl, morphine and marijuana in her system, records state.
Following the crash, police spoke with Eversole’s sister, Pam Weimer, who told officers Eversole has had a drug and alcohol problems for years.
Weimer added she was afraid her sister was going to kill someone because of her problem, records allege.
In late August, Eversole was charged with operating a vehicle while intoxicated; operating a vehicle while intoxicated endangering a person; and operating a vehicle with an alcohol concentration equivalent to at least .08, but less than .15, online court records show.
When police spoke with Eversole in her Hebron home, she said she didn’t recall anything about the night of the Dec. 10 crash and that her recent OWI arrest in Crown Point was a mistake, records state.
Eversole also told police that she would be “very surprised” if her toxicology results came back with anything in her system because she “learned her lesson from her last DUI," according to court records.