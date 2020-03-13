Woman who caused head-on crash on U.S. 30 was high on fentanyl, morphine, police say

HOBART — A Hebron woman is facing two felony charges after police allege she was high at the time of a head-on collision on U.S. 30 in Hobart in December.

Jessica Eversole, 41, is facing a level 5 felony count of causing serious bodily injury when operating a vehicle with a controlled substance in the blood and a level 5 felony count of causing serious bodily injury when operating a vehicle while intoxicated.

She also is facing two misdemeanor charges: one for operating a vehicle while intoxicated and another for operating a vehicle with a controlled substance in the body, according to court records.

As of early Friday afternoon, Eversole was not in custody. There is a warrant out for her arrest, records show.

About 11:15 p.m. on Dec. 10, Eversole was driving a gold Pontiac on U.S. 30 in Hobart when witnesses observed her driving eastbound in the westbound lane at a high rate of speed without headlights. She then drove into the center median, but went back in the westbound lane and began to veer sideways, court records state.

When Eversole got back on the road, she collided with the driver of a white Nissan, Miguel Morquecho, records state.