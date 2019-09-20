LIBERTY TOWNSHIP — A 29-year-old woman was arrested after pulling down her pants and exposing her backside during a dispute that involved children, according to Porter County police.
Ashley Wuerthele, of the 1400 block of Winter Park Drive, faces a misdemeanor count of public indecency, according to court documents.
Police said they were called shortly after 7:30 p.m. Sept. 10 to Winter Park Drive, where complaining witnesses told police they went to speak with Wuerthele concerning an incident involving their child.
They said Wuerthele became irate and after yelling from her home, came out to their vehicle and engaged in a discussion, police said. As she started walking back to her house, Wuerthele pulled her pants down exposing her buttocks and genitals as she bent over, police said.
"While her pants were pulled down, Wuerthele stated, 'Is this public property? Now you got nudity,' " police said after viewing a cellphone video recording of the incident.
Police said the video made it clear Wuerthele "had full intention of exposing herself."
Police said they were told several juveniles witnessed the incident, including a 7-year-old boy.
Wuerthele said she only partially pulled down the outer layer of her pants and was wearing shorts underneath her pajama bottoms, police said. She said a part of her body may have been exposed when her shorts started coming down with her pants.
Wuerthele was taken into custody Thursday on a warrant stemming from the incident, police said.
