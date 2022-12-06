Woman with baby out in the cold faces neglect charge, Portage police say

PORTAGE — A 43-year-old woman was arrested on a felony neglect charge after police said they found her outside her apartment slurring her speech and hallucinating while erratically carrying around an underdressed 5-month-old girl in freezing temperatures.

"I observed the infant's head not secured as it moved back and forth as the female frantically moved about while she yelled that she could see three men in the red car," a Portage police officer said.

Police said they encountered Shannon Jesse around 9:14 a.m. Monday in the 6600 block of Lagoon Way after responding to a report of a woman outside her apartment claiming someone broke in and stole her phone.

The officer arrived to find the frantic female outside in the cold holding an infant wearing no socks, hat or other warm covering, the arrest report says.

Jesse claimed three men who broke into her apartment were in a nearby car, but police said the vehicle was empty.

Concerned about the infant's head swinging around in the Jesse's arms and the child being exposed to the cold, the officer said he led her back inside her apartment where she claimed the three men were now in her bedroom.

Jesse reportedly told officers she takes pain medication and officers said she had slurred speech, glassy eyes and was moving erratically. Officers said they found two prescription pill bottles and a pill cutter.

"I reached down and touched the infant's foot at which time I realized how cold her skin was to the touch," an officer said. "I touched her other foot and both hands and they were equally as cold."

Police said they wrapped the infant in a blanket in attempt to warm her and contacted child protective services.

Jesse was taken to the Porter County jail and faces a felony charge of neglect of a dependent.