Woman with child accidentally shoots self near Chesterton; cop breaks out tourniquets, police say

An Indiana State Police officer is credited with jumping into action and applying tourniquets to both legs of a woman, who accidentally shot herself after the vehicle she was in became disabled along a local stretch of the Indiana Toll Road.

Probationary Trooper Luis Alvarez was patrolling Interstate 80/90 around 2 a.m. Tuesday when he stopped to check on a 2004 Toyota Camry that was stopped with a flat tire near the Chesterton/Valparaiso exit, state police said.

As preparations were being made to tow the car, a gunshot was heard from inside the vehicle, police said. Two people exited the vehicle yelling someone had been shot.

Alvarez found a 20-year-old female passenger from South Bend bleeding from her left leg and applied a tourniquet because of the severity of the wound, police said. The officer then noticed her right leg bleeding from the single gunshot wound and applied a tourniquet to it as well.

"It was later determined that the firearm discharged as she attempted to place the handgun in a bag," police said. "A one-year-old child was sitting next to her when the firearm was discharged. The infant was not injured."