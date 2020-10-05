 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Woman with child accidentally shoots self near Chesterton; cop breaks out tourniquets, police say
alert urgent

Woman with child accidentally shoots self near Chesterton; cop breaks out tourniquets, police say

{{featured_button_text}}
Ambulance stock

File photo

 The Times

An Indiana State Police officer is credited with jumping into action and applying tourniquets to both legs of a woman, who accidentally shot herself after the vehicle she was in became disabled along a local stretch of the Indiana Toll Road.

Probationary Trooper Luis Alvarez was patrolling Interstate 80/90 around 2 a.m. Tuesday when he stopped to check on a 2004 Toyota Camry that was stopped with a flat tire near the Chesterton/Valparaiso exit, state police said.

As preparations were being made to tow the car, a gunshot was heard from inside the vehicle, police said. Two people exited the vehicle yelling someone had been shot.

Alvarez found a 20-year-old female passenger from South Bend bleeding from her left leg and applied a tourniquet because of the severity of the wound, police said. The officer then noticed her right leg bleeding from the single gunshot wound and applied a tourniquet to it as well.

"It was later determined that the firearm discharged as she attempted to place the handgun in a bag," police said. "A one-year-old child was sitting next to her when the firearm was discharged. The infant was not injured."

The woman was taken to the nearby Porter Regional Hospital and then transported to South Bend Memorial Hospital due to the severity of her injuries, police said.

"She is expected to survive the incident," according to police.

The weapon — a 9mm Glock 19 handgun — is owned by one of the other passengers in the vehicle, police said.

"All Indiana State Troopers are issued tourniquets and are trained on their proper usage when responding to emergencies," police said.

Gallery: Recent arrests booked into Porter County Jail

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Porter/LaPorte County Courts and Social Justice Reporter

Bob is a 23-year veteran of The Times. He covers county government and courts in Porter County, federal courts, police news and regional issues. He also created the Vegan in the Region blog, is an Indiana University grad and lifelong region resident.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Crime

Entertainment & Dining

Latest News

Local Sports

NWI Prep Sport News

Weather Alerts