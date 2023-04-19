PORTAGE — A 32-year-old Gary woman driving with a 5-year-old child was taken into custody Tuesday after Portage police said they smelled a strong odor of marijuana in her vehicle and found a blunt or marijuana cigar.

The officer said he pulled over the vehicle in question around 3:50 p.m. as it was speeding eastbound along U.S. 20 near Porter-Lake County Line Road.

A records check revealed that the driver, identified as Jessica Palmer, had a suspended driver's license.

As the officer approached the vehicle, he smelled a strong odor of marijuana and spotted blunt wrappers in the center console, the arrest report says.

"Ms. Palmer stated she wanted to be honest and then handed me a marijuana blunt," the officer wrote in the report.

The officer said he spotted the young child in the back seat of the vehicle.

After a family member arrived to pick up the child, Palmer was arrested and taken to the Porter County jail where she faces charges of possessing marijuana and driving on a suspended license with a prior offense, police said.

