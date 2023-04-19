PORTAGE — A 32-year-old Gary woman driving with a 5-year-old child was taken into custody Tuesday after Portage police said they smelled a strong odor of marijuana in her vehicle and found a blunt or marijuana cigar.
The officer said he pulled over the vehicle in question around 3:50 p.m. as it was speeding eastbound along U.S. 20 near Porter-Lake County Line Road.
A records check revealed that the driver, identified as Jessica Palmer, had a suspended driver's license.
As the officer approached the vehicle, he smelled a strong odor of marijuana and spotted blunt wrappers in the center console, the arrest report says.
"Ms. Palmer stated she wanted to be honest and then handed me a marijuana blunt," the officer wrote in the report.
The officer said he spotted the young child in the back seat of the vehicle.
After a family member arrived to pick up the child, Palmer was arrested and taken to the Porter County jail where she faces charges of possessing marijuana and driving on a suspended license with a prior offense, police said.
Gallery: Recent arrests booked into the Porter County Jail
Christian Gibson
Arrest date: April 12, 2023 Age: 26 Residence: Valparaiso, IN Booking Number: 2301512
Charges: OWI, misdemeanor
Nathan Shemwell
Arrest date: April 8, 2023 Age: 24 Residence: Valparaiso, IN Booking Number: 2301451
Charges: Intimidation, felony
Edwin Cabrera
Arrest date: April 8, 2023 Age: 48 Residence: Gary, IN Booking Number: 2301460
Charges: OWI, felony
Matthew Gilbert
Arrest date: April 12, 2023 Age: 45 Residence: Portage, IN Booking Number: 2301515
Charges: Domestic battery, misdemeanor
Jaime Vargas-Gomez
Arrest date: April 9, 2023 Age: 32 Residence: Chicago, IL Booking Number: 2301476
Charges: OWI, misdemeanor
Justin Hardee
Arrest date: April 7, 2023 Age: 23 Residence: Valparaiso, IN Booking Number: 2301437
Charges: Auto theft, felony
Colin Benninghoff
Arrest date: April 9, 2023 Age: 19 Residence: Rolling Prairie, IN Booking Number: 2301468
Charges: Resisting law enforcement, felony
Hannah Chapman
Arrest date: April 13, 2023 Age: 28 Residence: Chesterton, IN Booking Number: 2301536
Charges: OWI, felony
Gilbert Bolster
Arrest date: April 7, 2023 Age: 37 Residence: Portage, IN Booking Number: 2301435
Charges: Domestic battery, felony
Jeremiah Albertson
Arrest date: April 14, 2023 Age: 37 Residence: Wanatah, IN Booking Number: 2301556
Charges: Domestic battery, misdemeanor
Carnell Fitzpatrick
Arrest date: April 8, 2023 Age: 32 Residence: Griffith, IN Booking Number: 2301455
Charges: Intimidation, felony
Spencer Morgan
Arrest date: April 7, 2023 Age: 42 Residence: Cambridge, WI Booking Number: 2301445
Charges: Possession of marijuana, hash oil, hashish, or salvia, felony
Trashawn Johnson
Arrest date: April 13, 2023 Age: 23 Residence: Savannah, GA Booking Number: 2301532
Charges: C ounterfeiting , felony
Donald Reyes
Arrest date: April 14, 2023 Age: 26 Residence: Valparaiso, IN Booking Number: 2301561
Charges: Battery, misdemeanor
James Darling Jr.
Arrest date: April 12, 2023 Age: 18 Residence: Gary, IN Booking Number: 2301522
Charges: Auto theft, felony
Marquez Dabney
Arrest date: April 9, 2023 Age: 40 Residence: LaPorte, IN Booking Number: 2301471
Charges: OWI, misdemeanor
James Merritt
Arrest date: April 12, 2023 Age: 46 Residence: Valparaiso, IN Booking Number: 2301526
Charges: OWI, misdemeanor
Keshaun Perkins
Arrest date: April 10, 2023 Age: 20 Residence: Lake Station, IN Booking Number: 2301485
Charges: Domestic battery, felony
Roger Brodien
Arrest date: April 7, 2023 Age: 61 Residence: Michigan City, IN Booking Number: 2301450
Charges: Battery, felony
Michael Burch
Arrest date: April 14, 2023 Age: 47 Residence: Porter, IN Booking Number: 2301564
Charges: OWI, misdemeanor
Shant Kirokian
Arrest date: April 11, 2023 Age: 41 Residence: Woodland Hills, CA Booking Number: 2301505
Charges: OWI, misdemeanor
Corey Moore
Arrest date: April 8, 2023 Age: 38 Residence: Gary, IN Booking Number: 2301458
Charges: OWI, misdemeanor
Kassie Rodriguez
Arrest date: April 7, 2023 Age: 35 Residence: Valparaiso, IN Booking Number: 2301439
Charges: OWI, misdemeanor
Jason Craig
Arrest date: April 10, 2023 Age: 45 Residence: Valparaiso, IN Booking Number: 2301482
Charges: Possession of cocaine or narcotic drug, felony
Brianta Diming
Arrest date: April 9, 2023 Age: 25 Residence: Hobart, IN Booking Number: 2301477
Charges: OWI, misdemeanor
Casey Robinson
Arrest date: April 14, 2023 Age: 36 Residence: Hebron, IN Booking Number: 2301549
Charges: Neglect of a dependant, felony
Thomas Cox
Arrest date: April 14, 2023 Age: 71 Residence: Hobart, IN Booking Number: 2301558
Charges: Habitual traffic offender, felony
Mary Lou Rohrbacher
Arrest date: April 10, 2023 Age: 28 Residence: Valparaiso, IN Booking Number: 2301484
Charges: Burglary, felony
Robert Moore
Arrest date: April 8, 2023 Age: 50 Residence: Chesterton, IN Booking Number: 2301453
Charges: OWI, misdemeanor
Stephen Powers
Arrest date: April 13, 2023 Age: 61 Residence: Chesterton, IN Booking Number: 2301531
Charges: OWI, misdemeanor
Shelba Umar
Arrest date: April 7, 2023 Age: 41 Residence: DeForest, WI Booking Number: 2301447
Charges: Resisting law enforcement, felony
Derek Croy
Arrest date: April 7, 2023 Age: 33 Residence: Lake Station, IN Booking Number: 2301436
Charges: OWI, misdemeanor
Tiara Green
Arrest date: April 10, 2023 Age: 31 Residence: Youngstown, OH Booking Number: 2301493
Charges: Auto theft, felony
Dustin Gertz
Arrest date: April 14, 2023 Age: 32 Residence: Crown Point, IN Booking Number: 2301563
Charges: Possession hypodermic syringe or needle, felony
Kevin Richards
Arrest date: April 8, 2023 Age: 50 Residence: Michigan City, IN Booking Number: 2301452
Charges: OWI, felony
Erick DeAlba
Arrest date: April 7, 2023 Age: 21 Residence: Valparaiso, IN Booking Number: 2301446
Charges: Battery, felony
Marc Sheckells
Arrest date: April 14, 2023 Age: 33 Residence: Portage, IN Booking Number: 2301546
Charges: Theft, felony
William Ballard
Arrest date: April 13, 2023 Age: 48 Residence: Highland, IN Booking Number: 2301540
Charges: Possession of cocaine or narcotic drug, felony
David Richardson
Arrest date: April 12, 2023 Age: 20 Residence: Portage, IN Booking Number: 2301516
Charges: Strangulation, felony
Thomas Seguin
Arrest date: April 9, 2023 Age: 21 Residence: Chesterton, IN Booking Number: 2301473
Charges: OWi, misdemeanor
Deideronna Richmond
Arrest date: April 13, 2023 Age: 23 Residence: South Holland, IL Booking Number: 2301527
Charges: C ounterfeiting , felony
Andrew Marich
Arrest date: April 14, 2023 Age: 25 Residence: DeMotte, IN Booking Number: 2301552
Charges: Invasion of privacy, felony
